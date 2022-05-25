Keith Smith sat the bar high in his senior year at Jefferson High School by jumping 48 feet and four inches in the triple jump to finish second at the state track meet and he plans to continue his success at the collegiate level. On Tuesday morning, Smith signed with Southern Arkansas University to continue his track career with the Muleriders.
“I think Keith will do awesome at Southern Arkansas,” Jefferson track coach Roderick Hopes said. “I’m excited to see him go there. We were looking at some of their conference stats and the triple jumper from the conference this year, I think he went 46 feet. Keith is so raw right now, going 48 and I see him really just really exceeding that and doing well up there at SAU.”
Hopes said it brings him great pride and joy to see his students continue their athletic careers at the next level.
“I tell you, you talk about a coach with his chest stuck out, chin up, smiling from ear-to-ear, seeing him have that opportunity to not only participate in sports at the next level, but to go in and get that education, I’m definitely excited for him,” he said. “He’s a kid with a drive. When you get those kids, they make it easy for you. So I’m really excited.”
While attending Southern Arkansas, Smith plans to major in cyber security.
The Muleriders compete in the NCAA Division II in the Great American Conference.