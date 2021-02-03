Four Jefferson Bulldogs are heading to Louisiana to attend school and play football for Louisiana College next season while one other Bulldog will be staying in the Lone Star State to play for Texas Wesleyan University. Malik Brasher, Don Gardner, Chris Shepard and Carlos Jackson will play for the Louisiana College Wildcats as Alex Romano will suit up for the Texas Wesleyan Rams.
“They all had different offers and they all chose to go together and they didn’t go on their visits together, which makes it even more unique,” Jefferson athletic director and head football coach Antwain Jimmerson said of the four athletes who will be attending Louisiana College. “Two of them went together and then we had three to go, so we had five go. So those four didn’t all go together but they all liked it so much and when they got back, they talked about it and decided they wanted to go together.
“It’s going to be fun for us too to get out and watch some games and see them play out there together,” Jimmerson added.
Brasher was a two-year starter as he earned all-district honors both years and was a captain his senior year. As a senior, he rushed for 971 yards and eight touchdowns while being on the receiving end of 293 yards and one score. Gardner earned first-team all-district honors as a senior. Offensively he had 589 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Defensively, he finished with 32 tackles, two of which came behind the line of scrimmage. Shepard was also a two-year starter for the Bulldogs who earned all-district honor both years as well as captain status his senior year. He finished his high school career with 1,204 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. Defensively, this past season, he had 34 tackles, three tackles for a loss and three interceptions. Jackson was a two-year starter who earned first-team all-district honors both years. He made his presence known on defense, finishing his two years with 55 tackles, 10 interceptions, one interception return for a touchdown and 29 passes broken up. Romano played on both offensive and defensive lines and was also a two-year starter and a captain as a senior. He finished his two years with 115 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, eight sacks and seven broken up passes.
“They all talked about the campuses and how much they loved it when they went on their visits,” Jimmerson said. “I think anywhere you go, there will be adjustment periods. If you go from here to ETBU, there’s still are still adjustments when you go to college. It’s good to hear them all say it felt like home when they got on campus because you know whatever decision you make, there will be ups and downs and challenges you’ve got to work through. So it’s good to know that the coaches and the staff there made the kids feel comfortable. They made them feel wanted there because all of those kids had multiple offers. So for them to choose those schools, it meant a lot.”
Louisiana College had its football season moved from the fall to the spring due to COVID-19. The Wildcats are slated to play their first game of the 2021 season Saturday at home against Southwestern University. The Rams played two games in the fall and will resume starting Friday, Feb. 18 when they travel to Waxahachie to take on Southwestern Assemblies of God University.
“They’re a good representation of our school and they’re kids we feel like will be successful going forward,” Jimmerson said of the five athletes who signed to play at the next level.