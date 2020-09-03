Jefferson’s Zack Baldwin entered his senior year with big goals. “As a team, our expectation is to give it our all,” Baldwin said.
When asked about his personal goals, Baldwin said, “Mine are pretty much the team’s.”
The senior defensive lineman said he’s even willing to sacrifice personal stats in order to help his Bulldogs succeed.
“Even if I can hold a double team long enough for somebody else to get off, I’d rather see the team do well,” he added. “It’s never been about the individual stats.”
Coaches say Balwin’s selflessness and leadership the biggest attributes.
“He’s more of a vocal leader,” Jefferson defensive coordinator Stephen Young said. “He helps me out too because he’s a seasoned guy, he’s a senior. Anything that needs to be done, he knows what I’m looking for and he can help me out that way. It makes my job a little easier.”
“He’s a senior and I think the most important thing is for these younger guys is his leadership,” Jimmerson added. “He’s a Boy Scout so he’s got a lot of leadership skills, showing guys how to ride the bus to the game. That’s something you can’t take for granted. We think that’s the major role for our seniors right now, on top of making plays, but being such a young team overall, that leadership has to be there. He’s a good a leader.”
It was through Boy Scouts that Baldwin learned about leadership.
“I did a leadership thing, NYLT, National Youth Leadership, and they basically taught us how good leaders lead and that a good leader isn’t afraid to help out,” Baldwin. “So that kind of taught me that it’s not always going to be about you.”
Baldwin will look to help lead his Bulldogs to a 2-0 start Friday when they go head-to-head with the Center Roughriders.
“Center’s pretty good,” Baldwin said. “We’ve been watching a lot of film. We’ve got to worry about their quarterback and their running back. From a defensive standpoint, we’ve been working on a lot of tackling and stuff. So we’ve just got to stop that running back.”
“I think the key for a win is the way we want to go every week,” Young offered. “Every week, it’s the same key. We want to start on Monday. I’m actually a true believer that you win a game on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and all the way through practice. You win the game in practice. Friday is just a confirmation that you’re doing things right.”
“Get some stops,” Jimmerson said. “They scored 62 points last week. We’ve got to stop the big plays. We feel like if we make them snap it over and over and put together long drives, we’ll have a great chance of winning.”
Friday’s game will be the home opener for the Bulldogs and Baldwin said he’ll always remember his first varsity game on W.F. Lockett Stadium’s Jerry Bennett Field.
“I’ll never forget my first varsity game, walking out of the fieldhouse onto the field and looking up and seeing all those people screaming and hollering at us,” Baldwin recalls. “It’s nice to have a community that backs you.”
Kickoff for Friday’s game is slated for 7:30 p.m.