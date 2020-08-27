Now that he’s a senior, Jefferson cornerback Carlos Jackson Jr., has stepped into a larger leadership role.
“Last year he had the luxury of playing with a bunch of seniors,” Jefferson athletic director and head football coach Antwain Jimmerson said of Jackson. “Now he’s a senior with a bunch of young guys.”
“Communication, hard work and how to lead the team,” Jackson said when asked what he learned from last year’s seniors that he plans to use as a senior leader himself. “I lead by example.”
“With the guys we had, it really allowed him just play and worry about himself,” Jimmerson added. “Now he’s a more experienced guy in the secondary.”
Last year saw the Bulldogs win their first five games as they finished the season with a district record of 4-2 and an overall record of 9-3 as they fell in the second round of the playoffs against Malakoff.
“It’d probably be the season we had last year because we had a state team,” Jacksons said when asked what the highlight of his high school football career has been so far. “We just fell short.”
All-in-all, he’s just glad to be back on the field after the chaos that has come with 2020.
“It (getting back to playing football) meant everything because I couldn’t imagine not playing football my senior year,” he offered.
After high school, Jackson plans on attending college to continue his football career.
“He’s going to have an opportunity to play at the next level,” Jimmerson said. “He’s got a few offers right now.”
Until then though, he has a senior year in front of him, one of high expectations.
“He is expected to lead and get guys lined up and make sure we don’t have any coverage busts,” Jimmerson continued. “He’s definitely needed in that way. He’s been a leader for the young guys and young guys for us, that doesn’t necessarily mean age but just young playing experience. So he’s able to help those guys through situations. We might get some type of combination route. He’s telling guys when to drop off or when to pass it off to somebody else. That’s where the young guys can learn from him.”
As a junior, Jackson led his team in interceptions with five and hopes to add more as a senior.
On the background of his phone is a picture of Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.
“I like his mindset and how he plays,” Jackson said.
Jackson and his Bulldogs are slated to kick off the season Friday when they travel to Pittsburg where they’ll go head-to-head with the Pirates.
“They like to run and do a bunch of read-options, pass read-options,” Jackson said.
“For us this week, I told our kids you can’t be fooled,” Jimmerson said. “Don’t let them beat us on trick plays. We’ve got to take care of the football and that starts with good snaps. We’ve got to play fast and we’ve got to play physical because we’re not as big but in the game of football, that actually matters less and less. If you’re willing to play fast and physical, it really doesn’t matter how big you are. We’ve been a program that has been able to play fast and play physical.”
Kickoff of for Friday’s game between Jefferson and Pittsburg is slated for 7:30 p.m.