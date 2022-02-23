From Staff Reports
JEFFERSON 58, DAINGERFIELD 56: At Pine Tree’s Pirate Center in Longview, Jakardan Davidson knocked down a 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining to lift the Jefferson Bulldogs to a 58-56 win over the Daingerfield Tigers in a Class 3A bi-district playoff game.
Davidson, who injured his ankle earlier, returned to action to hit the game-winner and finished with 20 points. Kenneth Ross added 14 for the Bulldogs, who trailed 27-24 at halftime and 44-41 heading into the final quarter.
Chris Bowman added 11, Dylan Washington six and Ashton Williams one.
Jefferson (23-10) will take on Mineola at 7 p.m. on Friday in Hallsville in area round action.
WASKOM 45, GLADEWATER 41: Tuesday night saw the Waskom boys basketball team punch its ticket to the Are Round of the playoffs with a 45-41 win in a bi-district matchup against Gladewater in Hallsville.
Diego Smith led the Wildcats in scoring with 15 points. Next in line was Jayvis Jones with 11. Caden McDonald scored eight points while DJ Feaster and Tyler Davis each tossed in five points. Daveon Williams recorded one point.
The Wildcats are slated to take on Quitman in Union Grove Friday at 7 p.m. for the area matchup.