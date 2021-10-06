Kamran Williams refuses to play like a freshman, and the Jefferson Bulldogs couldn’t be happier about that.
Williams on Wednesday was named the Class 3A Built Ford Tough Texas High School Player of the Week for his performance against the White Oak Roughnecks last week.
The Bulldog standout carried 28 times in a 38-22 win over White Oak, rushing for 318 yards and scoring three times as Jefferson improved to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in district play just one year removed for a 3-7 season. Williams scored on runs of 11, 61 and 73 yards, and has piled up 525 yards on the ground in the past two games.
“He’s just a great kid who always has a smile on his face but is a great competitor,” Jefferson head coach Antwain Jimmerson said. “The two things that really stood out to me last week was early in the game he came out and was standing by me and the running back coach and he said ‘I see what you’re saying. I just need to slow down and let the hole open.’ Then, when we pulled him late in the game, he was the biggest cheerleader for his backup. After the night he had, to handle things that way really made me feel good.”
Other players honored on Wednesday were Dallas Jesuit defensive back Robert Fitzgerald in 6A, Seguin receiver Devin Matthews in 5A, Big Spring quarterback Gabriel Baeza in 4A, Windthorst quarterback Logan Cope in 2A and The Kinkaid School receiver Dillon Bell for private schools.
Fitzgerald played running back, safety, wildcat quarterback, punter and punt returner in his team’s win over Lake Highlands. He carried 24 times for 159 yards and three touchdowns, caught a 14-yard TD pass and had seven tackles, a forced and recovered fumble and a game-sealing interception.
Matthews caught eight passes for 345 yards, including a 99-yarder, in his team’s win over La Vernia.
Baeza had 532 total yards in a win over Littlefield. He completed 27 of 41 passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 207 yards and three scores on 18 carries.
Cope passed for 312 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for another score in a win over Hamlin.
Bell caught 11 passes for 215 yards and four touchdowns, rushed for one TD and completed a 32-yard pass in a win over St. Mark’s.
The Built Ford Tough Texas High School Player of the Week program, now in its 16th season, honors players in each classification for their performances on the field, in the classroom and in the community.