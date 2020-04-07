Jefferson athletic director Antwain Jimmerson has still managed to get up early in the a.m. to workout, and he’s been encouraging his student athletes to do the same.
We use the app called “GroupMe” where you get on there and send messages, post videos and post pictures,” he explained. “I used it to wake up early in the morning because I work out at least by 5 a.m., and I’ll post picture of me working out. I’ve been encouraging them all just to be moving. Your body is used to be moving. I even sent them a picture one day of myself washing my wife’s car. I just remind them, ‘Not everybody has workout equipment at home but you can do something. Your body is used to moving. Don’t just sit around, you’ve got to move and take care of yourself. You’ve got to eat right. I know some of you guys, your parents are still working and you’re having to fend for yourself for meals.’ Our school district has done a good job. Our school district goes out every day and delivers meals. They deliver breakfast and a lunch, so that’s been a good deal.”
Jimmerson said his students are working hard to stay in shape.
“They’ll go down to the track,” he said. “I’ve seen one, he sent a video of him throwing passes to himself, running and catching.”
Like other coaches, Jimmerson especially feels bad for the seniors who have had their final year cut short.
“I’ve been trying to think of a way to honor our spring senior athletes,” he said. “This is one of the better classes we’ve had. I was talking to our track coach last week and he was like, ‘Our kids were just starting to get into the groove. The kids coming out of basketball, they’ve only ran one track meet but that track meet was real promising, especially for a school our size, we had right at 60 kids out running track, which is a good number.
“Then in baseball, we had three teams, which is a lot for the 3A level. You really feel for those kids not having a chance to finish their season.”