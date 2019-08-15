Jefferson athletic director and head football coach Antwain Jimmerson said his team has brought energy and excitement to the field in its first two weeks of practice so far.
“We’ve kind of approached it a little bit different,” Jimmerson said. “A lot of times in camp, you try to do some stuff to harden the team a little bit. With the guys we have returning, we knew they were tough because they’ve been in some battles so they understand what they need to do. Our approach to the ball has been totally different. We didn’t have to go through the process of trying to mold them or get them tougher because we know this group is tough. From day one, they could tell the difference in just how we approached it and they’ve done a good job for us. The kids were flying around. They were excited to get out here and that made it a lot easier on us.”
The Bulldogs’ coach said his team has been gelling well early.
“Just the chemistry between those guys, from the time they were in the seventh grade, they’ve kind of grown up together,” he said.
In 2018, the Bulldogs swept through district play, going 6-0 against district opponents and went two rounds deep to finish the season with an overall record of 11-1.
“We’ve been telling our kids we’re building toward getting into the playoffs,” Jimmerson said. “You know around here, if you get into the playoffs, get into the right matchup, anything can happen. So we’re building toward that. It’s been exciting.”