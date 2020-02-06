Due to the UIL Realignment, Jefferson’s football team has will have a new home in District 6-3A, Division I after moving over from District 7-3A DI.
Jefferson’s new football district opponents will be Atlanta, Gladewater, Sabine, New Boston, Tatum and White Oak. Opponents from its previous football district were Atlanta, Mount Vernon, Hughes Springs, Hooks, Redwater and New Boston.
“Man, it’s going to be tough,” Jefferson athletic director and head football coach Antwain Jimmerson said. “We thought it was tough before but it’s really tough now.”
Jimmerson added his non-district schedule won’t exactly be easy either.
“In non district, we’ve already set up with contracts to play Pittsburg, Center, Liberty Eylau and Hooks,” he said. “They’re all tough. It’s the type of schedule will it won’t take much of a motivational speech to get the kids ready to play. That’s one of the great things about it.”
In other sports, the Bulldogs will be in District 16-3A against Arp, Elysian Fields, Harleton, West Rusk, Tatum, Troup and Waskom.
The Bulldogs are coming off a season in which they went 9-3 overall as they went two rounds deep into the playoffs. They were 4-2 in district play. The previous season saw them 10-0 in the regular season where they went two rounds deep and finished the year with an overall record of 11-1. They swept their way through district play with a 6-0 record.