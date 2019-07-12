Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine predicted Atlanta to win District 7-3A Division II, right above the Jefferson Bulldogs. Jefferson athletic director and head football coach Antwain Jimmerson said it’s easy to see why the Rabbits are predicted to finish first.
“They’re returning a bunch of guys up front with some key linemen,” Jimmerson said. “I think coach (Matt) McClure and his staff really do a great job.”
Jimmerson added the entire district will be extremely competitive.
“Then you look at Mount Vernon with what they have returning,” Jimmerson offered. “They’re returning a lot of great players and then you bring in Art Briles. I think most the coaches in our league are going to keep a scrap piece of paper in their pocket to get an autograph after the game, or before the game. It’s exciting for all of us. He’s definitely one of the most successful high school coaches that there has ever been and then he went on to be successful at the college level and I’ve always pulled for him.
“Then there’s Hughes Springs,” he continued. “Once they got that program going, they’ve been a perennial playoff team year in and year out. Anytime you play against them, you better take your lunch pails because it’s going to be a tough physical ballgame. Then we’ve got some other guys that if you don’t show up to play, you know, Hooks, with the speed and talent that they have, I know that they’re returning some key pieces. I also know that Redwater is going to be tough. Last year New Boston had a new staff so it’s going to be interesting to see how those guys have progressed in their second year with the program. It’s going to be fun.”
Considering the Bulldogs lost a lot to graduation, Jimmerson said being picked to finish second isn’t all that bad.
“I think it says a lot for our guys, for us to lose the talent that we did lose, we had one of the best senior classes that we’ve had in a long time, so for us to lost those key guys and still be picked to second in the district, I think that says a lot about our guys who are returning,” he said. “If you ask our guys, I think they’ll tell you that they feel like they’re district champions and somebody has to take it from us. They have to take it from us, there’s no doubt about it. We’re not going to give it to anybody. They’re going to have to wrestle it from us.”
The 2019 issue of the magazine predicts Jefferson’s Dee Black to finish as the offensive MVP for the district.
“He’s a special talent,” Jimmerson said of Black. “He can do a lot. He’s a guy who, every game, started both ways. All summer, we’ve been talking, ‘maybe we need to ease up his minutes on defense because he does so much on offense.’ Kylan Thomas is going to be our quarterback and those two have such a great relationship, growing up together through junior high. I’m sure Dee might catch more passes this year than what he caught last year so we want to develop some other guys who can play in his spot on defense.”