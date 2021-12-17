Jefferson’s football season came to an end with a bi-district loss to Mount Vernon, leaving the Bulldogs with a final record of 5-6. Despite not having gone as far as he would have like, Jefferson athletic director and head football coach Antwain Jimmerson said he considers the season an overall success.
“I don’t think very many people expected us to make the playoffs so for us to finish 5-5 in the regular season and get in,” Jimmerson said. “That says a lot about our kids and just focusing on the guys in the locker room. The kids realize more and more just how important the guys are in the room, much more so than the noise outside the room. To be able to buckle down regardless of what everybody else expected of them, they expected to go out, compete and play hard. The benefit of that was having the opportunity to playing a 12th game.”
The Bulldogs playoff berth came in spite of lack of experience.
“Being as young as we are – we only had nine seniors and two of those nine, we just got back out for football, so we really only had seven who have been with us all offseason and summer,” Jimmerson said. “Those two kids had played in junior high and we got them back out as seniors. Like I said, those guys in the room set their own expectations and didn’t just accept what other people said about them.”
One of Jefferson’s young stars was running back Kamran Williams who earned District 6-3A Division I Newcomer of the Year honors.
“He’s just a freshman, a good kid, works hard,” Jimmerson said. “He’s only going to get better. He’s hitting it now. He’s not only doing what’s asked of him during the athletic period but many days, he’s here after school working out with powerlifting, just doing a bunch of extra things to try and get better. He’s a good kid.”
Although the Bulldogs were loaded with a lot of seniors, Jimmerson said those they did have played a huge role.
“We can’t say enough about our senior leadership,” he offered. “Being just a small group and being as young as we were, they probably hadn’t been in the locker room with such young kids in a long time. We started four freshman on varsity. That’s how young we were but those seniors did a good job of making sure our locker room was always together. When the kids practiced or they were in the locker room, you couldn’t tell the freshmen from a senior because that’s the way they kept it. We knew who the seniors were but it was important for us to have togetherness and it was definitely led by that group of seniors.”
A bright side of having a young team often means more experience in the coming years.
“Very excited,” Jimmerson said when asked how excited he is about the future of his young athletes. “We’re in the offseason now. I really love this time of the year, just watching kids grow. Then you get a chance to see them compete in other sports. We’ve got a lot competing in basketball right now, which is really good because it helps keep that competitive edge. We’ve got some training for track and some getting ready for baseball season. So it’s a fun time of year.”
The coach concluded by saying his team was able to play all its games.
“We’re very thankful because it was another year that we did not have a game canceled due to COVID even though we had two or three kids here and throughout the season who were out, we never had to cancel a game,” Jimmerson said. “We’re so thankful because you look at the cases that are picking up in pro basketball and pro football, we’re so ever grateful that we didn’t ever have to cancel a contest.”