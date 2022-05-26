Jefferson athletic director and head football coach Antwain Jimmerson is pleased with how the school year in sports went, especially considering his Bulldogs weren’t predicted to do well and the teams were made up of underclassmen.
“You know, I still haven’t read Dave Campbell’s from this year,” Jimmerson said. “I have it at home and I didn’t read it because I heard people say we were predicted to go 0-10 in football. For our kids to battle, finish 5-5 and play in the playoffs, it really turned the playoff game into a shootout.
“I think it says a lot about our seniors because we had such a small class,” Jimmerson continued. “So they’re in the locker room with a lot of underclassmen. I think it was the youngest team we’ve had but being in the locker room, you really couldn’t tell. I thought the seniors did a good job of incorporating the young kids. You couldn’t tell the difference between a freshman and a senior unless you look at their face and see if they have any hair on their face. But I thought they did a good job of that. In the process of us being small in the senior class, we’ll be returning a lot of good players.”
Jimmerson went on to say the success of the fall sports continued into the winter sports.
“Our girls basketball team won their first playoff game since 2013,” he said. “In the second round, we had a shot at winning it. We had a girl who got hurt and she battled back. For them to win a playoff game in bi-district, that was really big. They’re really young too. We lose a very key senior on the girls side, our point guard (Da’Navia Thomas). We lost her but a lot of the key pieces are returning. Both the boys and girls basketball teams entered with low expectations with the other district coaches. I don’t think either one of them was picked very high. The boys were led by another senior point guard, Jarkardan Davidson did a good job of leading a young bunch. Our boys got on a good roll. We didn’t realize how good our district was until we got to the third round. You’ve got us playing and in that third round, we had to play Waskom and Tatum was still playing. So we still had three teams playing at that point. It showed that our district really had some talent and for us to go and get back to the regional tournament, it really says a lot about the year they had.
“Our powerlifting numbers had been down and our new coach, coach (Candelario) Rivera, he did a good job of getting powerlifting going, getting the numbers up,” Jimmerson added. “We had six boys qualify for regionals and we had one boy qualify for state. He’s an underclassman. He’s just a sophomore. So we have some young talent returning.”
Once again, Jimmerson said that success led over to the next season.
“Then you get to the spring,” he said. “Our baseball and softball teams are both young. In track, just on the running side of it, we only had one senior that ran our relays (Keith Smith). Those guys had a really good year. Girls and boys wise, we had a lot of kid get to the area and then get to regionals and then we had those to kids (Smith and RJ Garrett) and qualify for state. Keith actually won district here and regionals, and then he gets to state and jumps 48’4” which would have won the Class 4A and he finished second in Class 3A. He just signed so he’s going to have a lot of success we feel like, going forward. He really works hard. He’s a good student. We feel like he’s going to be successful. Every golfer we had was an underclassman. So we’re returning kids on that end.”
The football stadium is getting renovations for the 2022 season.
“They’ve scraped it down and built it back up and I think the guy told me they’re going to start putting the turf down on the sixth of June,” he said.
Until then, Jimmerson said he looks forward to celebrating his seniors and building to next year.
“We’re looking forward sending the seniors out on Friday at graduation and then the rest of the kids will start hitting it and getting ready the following Monday,” he said.