Jefferson’s football team was able to line up against someone else other than its own team as it went up against Elysian Fields on the road in scrimmage action Thursday evening.
The scrimmage started with the Bulldogs’ first-team offense taking the field, followed by their second-team offense and then the JV offense. The two teams took turns on offense before playing a half-game.
“In the control part, I don’t think either one of us scored but it was a really physical game,” Jefferson athletic director and head football coach Antwain Jimmerson said. “It’s always physical and fast when the two of us get together. That was pretty exciting.
“Then in the half game, we did two live quarters. They scored a couple times and we scored once, but overall we’re happy about our guys.
“There were a lot of good things. Our offensive line is brand new but we’ve seen some good fighting guys. Our quarterback played well. He handled the offense well so we feel like the Josh Thomas era is definitely going to be exciting. He looked faster. He looked calm and really did a good job of running the offense.”
Overall, Jimmerson was pleased with how his team looked.
“We thought it went well,” he said. “There were some bright spots and obviously some things to work on as well. For us, there are a bunch of new faces, a bunch of first-time-varsity experience for a lot of our guys. Plus, if we had to play today, we’d have two freshmen starting on varsity. So we’re really young. EF has a pretty good group coming back. They’ve got some good experience, beginning with their quarterback (Ryan Wilkerson). They’ve got some good guys.”
Friday night is opening night for the Bulldogs as they start their season when they travel to Pittsburg.
“Just continuing to get the offensive line to play as a unit,” Jimmerson said when asked what is team will focus on this upcoming week to prepare for the Pirates.
“I think that’s always the key to the offense line. When we’re stepping with our right foot, everyone is stepping in unison. We’ve got to do a better job of tackling in space. The Elysian Fields quarterback made some plays in space where he made some guys miss, so tackling will have to be a key as well.”