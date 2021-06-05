When asked how he would sum up the year in high school sports, Jefferson athletic director and head football coach Antwain Jimmerson gave the best description he could.
“I would just say in one word – thankful,” Jimmerson said. “Seeing what went on the year before and the kids’ season to be cut short in the spring, I’m just thankful that we were able to get through without any cancelations. I’m thankful from August through the end of the year that we got all of our games in and the kids had the opportunity to play.
“You’ve heard stories of places that had to stop games due to the pandemic and I’ve got friends in Dallas whose school district chose to go virtual all year and they told their kids even if they were virtual, they could still play and just the logistics of problems they had with kids who were virtual and they were trying to get them to school to practice and stuff like that, we’re thankful we didn’t have to deal with any of that stuff,” he continued.
Several sports memories were created for Jimmerson and the Bulldogs throughout the school year.
“You look at the first football game, for us to pull it out and we went over and beat Pittsburg with a lot of new faces,” Jimmerson added. “That previous senior class is well documented with the success that they had. You look at that and you look at the basketball season. The boys finished second in district to Tatum. A lot of those guys really came on. Track in district finished second or third, so a lot of those kids came on and we’re just proud to see them play.
“Tierrani is unbelievable,” Jimmerson said Tierrani Johnson who finished as a state champion in the discus throw. “Like I said, you think about the year before and how it got cut short and she didn’t have the opportunity to go to state but as a freshman she went to state. So her sophomore year got cut short and her junior year she wins it and I’m sure she’s looking forward to next year.”
Jimmerson said he’s looking forward to the upcoming school year with a staff that will have four new coaches on the boys’ side and four more on the girls’.
“It’ll be fun,”Jimmerson said. “We’re going to have a few new faces. Sometimes it’s not a bad thing to reset. I think we’ve got some good things going.”