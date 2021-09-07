Hooks receiver David Johnson did damage all over the field in his team’s 41-35 victory over Winnsboro, including playing the part of “closer” when the Hornets needed him to step under center and finish off the game.
For his efforts, Johnson was named Class 3A Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week for Week 2 of the high school season.
Johnson was joined on the list by Atascocita quarterback Gavin Session in Class 6A, Memorial quarterback Jah’Mar Sanders in 5A, Yates running back Demario Albert in 4A, Frost running back John Hendricks in 2A and Saint Joseph Academy quarterback Luigi Cristiano for private schools.
The Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the week program recognizes one high school student athlete in six of the state’s athletic classifications each week based on their performances on the field, in the classroom an in the community.
Johnson finished the night with seven receptions for 190 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 10 carries for 126 yards and a touchdown. He also returned a blocked extra point 98 yards for two points.
“We needed every yard and everything he did,” Hooks head coach Chris Birdwell said. “He just sort of took over. Late in the game, both of our quarterbacks were hurt, and we had to put him in at QB to finish it off. We needed two first downs to be able to kneel it out. He hadn’t taken a snap all year. He played a little QB as a freshman, but he’s a senior now and he just went in at QB and it looked like he had been there forever.”
Session completed 17 of 29 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns and carried 16 times for 107 yards and a touchdown in Atascocita’s 41-20 win over Allen. The win snapped Allen’s 84-game regular season win streak and its 122-game home win streak.
Sanders completed 15 of 24 passes for 468 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 202 yards and two scores in a 56-28 win over Barbers Hill.
Albert ran for 301 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries and also recorded an interception on the defensive side in a 45-7 win over Houston Madison.
Hendricks rushed for 358 yards and accounted for all seven of Frost’s touchdowns in a 50-42 win over Meridian.
Cristiano passed for 375 yards and six touchdowns in a 38-14 win over Santa Rosa.