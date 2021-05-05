Tierrani Johnson was looking to save her all-time best discus throw for the state meet and Thursday, she did just that as she became a state champion.
“I did exactly what I told you and saved my best throw,” Johnson said.
Her second throw was her best, with a distance of 136 feet and six inches. Her first throw was a distance of 104 feet and nine inches. Her third and fourth throws were identical with a distance of 124 feet and five inches. Her fifth and final and final throw traveled 129 feet and 10 inches.
Johnson said she knew almost immediately when she had sealed up the state championship.
“It hit me as soon as I threw it,” she said. “I started crying.”
It was Johnson’s second trip to the state meet as she went two years ago as a freshman. She said she was more prepared this time around.
“Since it was my second time going, I wasn’t as nervous,” she said. “I just treated it as if it was a regular track meet.”
Waskom’s D.J. Feaster finished seventh with a best distance of 21 feet, five inches for the boys’ 3A long jump. His Wildcat teammate, David Magdaleno finished in ninth place in the boys’ 3A 3,200-meter relay with a time of 10:16.18.