There’s no telling how last year’s track season would have gone for Jefferson’s Tierrani Johnson had it not been cut short due to the pandemic. Two years ago, Johnson made the state meet as a freshman and was hoping to make back-to-back appearances. However, she’s back this year’s state meet throwing the discus.
“Last year, I had only one track meet because of softball,” Johnson recalls. “My first track meet, I didn’t have a lot of practice and I threw my personal best at that track meet. Then this year, I’ve thrown one foot less than my personal best. So I’m hoping to have my personal best at state this year.
“It’s big,” she continued. “It’s a big stadium. You’re in the middle of the field. A lot people don’t watch throwers. Throwers don’t get as much as attention as the runners but it was enough. It was a nail-biter because I was the only freshman with juniors and seniors.”
Johnson said it means a lot to represent the school and Jefferson community at the state level.
“It means I’ve proven myself and have done the best I possibly can and I know I can do,” she said. “Being, young, especially when I went as a freshman, that was very exciting. With me being the only one this year, it shows I’ve still got it and I hope to go next year as a senior.
“When I made it, they were like, ‘I knew you were going. I told you you were going to go. I’ve been believing in you,’” Johnson said when asked what the support has been like from classmates and friends.
She believes her experience from the first time around will help prepare her this time.
“I believe it will be easier for me because I’ve already experienced it,” she said. “I try not to warm up too much so I don’t throw my arm out because I’ve noticed I could throw my best throw in warm up and the shorter throw is the one that’s getting measured and put on the paper for placing.”
Coming into the season, Johnson made it a goal to get back to state and she knew she had accomplished that goal after he last throw at the regional meet landed.
“I had some bad throws and started getting a little nervous but I got one out and I was the second-to-last throw so I was able to see who I needed to beat just in case someone had out-thrown my last throw and I only had to worry about the girl who was in first place with me being in second,” she said. “It’s a great experience to have from going against 15 other girls at regionals and getting top two out of 16.”
Not that she accomplished her goal of going to state, she hopes to achieve her next goal.
“I’m hoping to at least stand on the podium but my goal is to win it,” she added.
Johnson is slated to throw at 9 a.m. today.