Tierrani Johnson is back at the state track meet, not for the second, but for the third straight year, this time as a Marshall Lady Maverick after representing Jefferson High School at the state meet for the previous two seasons.
Last year, Johnson brought home the gold in the discus after throwing a distance of 136.5 feet.
“The same thing,” Johnson said when asked how she’s approaching her third trip to the state meet.
A move from Jefferson to Marshall means a move from classification 3A to 5A.
“Never take anything for granted,” she added. “Now that I’m in 5A, I’ve got to come with it.
“When I first started here in Marshall and track season came, that was my goal was to at least make it past regionals,” she said. “When I made it past regionals, I was super excited when I found out I got the wild card.”
Johnson said she has made changesb in her technique.
“I did change up how I throw,” she said. “I was throwing the South African throw and now and now I moved to the full-spin throw.”
Marshall head track coach JB Haggerty Johnson and her coaches have worked hard to help get her to where she is.
“Those coaches, our shot put and discus coaches spent a lot of time with her and they’ve all done a good job,” he said. “Hard work pays off.”
Johnson is slated to throw at 1 p.m. today.