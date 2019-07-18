After graduating from Marshall High School, Kiari Johnson had plans to attend college, but the college of choice changed about two weeks ago when she decided to attend LeTourneau University where she’ll play volleyball.
“They have a small campus and I like little communities where I can get to know everybody,” Johnson said of LeTourneau. “The faculty and staff were very nice. They helped me out a lot with the transition because I was kind of planning on going somewhere else so it was a quick transition, kind of a last-minute thing, but they made it really easy.”
She made the decision official with a press conference at Marshall High School on Tuesday. Off the court, Johnson plans to major in physical therapy. On the court, she’ll be a middle blocker.
“My experience as a being a big part of the team as a leader,” Johnson said when asked what she brings to the table at the next level. “I have a lot of responsibilities. So coming in as a freshman, they really need me and I feel like I can put in the work and get things done to be a huge part of the team.”
She will join a LeTourneau program that went 7-21 overall and 4-10 against American Southwest Conference opponents in 2018.
Johnson is counting down the days until it’s time to report to camp and meet her new teammates.
“I met one girl on my visit but I report on Aug. 13 to meet everybody and start our workouts,” she said.