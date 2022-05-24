Tierrani Johnson finished her high school track career with a bang by making her third straight appearance to the state track meet and on Monday morning, she signed a letter of commitment to Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana where she’ll continue her track and field career at the collegiate level.
“I was offered a full ride,” Johnson said. “I think I’m going to do discus, probably a little hammer, maybe.”
“I think it’s a good fit and I think she’ll do well,” Marshall head track coach J.B. Haggerty said, adding it never gets old to see student athletes take their careers to the next level. “This is what it’s all about. It’s not about the destination. It’s about the journey, the friendships and relationships you build along the way.”
Johnson, a multi-sport athlete, came in first place at the state track meet last year as a member of Jefferson High School. She transferred to Marshall High School for her senior year and this year she finished in sixth place.
When asked what she plans to major in, Johnson said, “Business administration and work up to CEO when I get done.”