Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager, along with the rest of the team’s front office are saying the right things when it comes to the future of their quarterback.
They say they’re all in on Dak Prescott but I’ve never really been convinced of that and I’m especially not convinced of it now that the deadline has passed to get a long-term deal done.
The way Jones and the front office have handled things lately just seems backwards to me. Ezekiel Elliot whines and holds out and you cave to his wishes, he doesn’t live up his new contract, yet Prescott doesn’t hold out and draw attention to his deal and despite the fact the quarterback did it the right way, you don’t give him a new deal?
I’m all for having a solid running game. John Madden used to say a good running game is a quarterback’s best friend but there’s no question that especially in today’s game, the quarterback is the most important position and it only makes sense to have taken care of Prescott before Elliott.
Dallas has a solid offensive line and the offense has other weapons that had Elliott and the Cowboys not come to a terms on a deal last year, another the team would have done just fine with another running back in there. It seemed to me like Elliott was satisfied with his deal and didn’t think he had anything to prove on the field, so he became complacent last year.
I thought for sure the team would get a deal done with Prescott before the end of the season. In fact, I thought it would get done at the beginning but as the weeks passed, it became more evident in my mind that it wasn’t going to happen anytime soon and the Prescott’s price tag would just keep increasing.
It makes me think that as soon as Prescott is a free agent, he’ll be a former Dallas Cowboy because the proven quarterback will sign with a team that actually show it believes in him by putting its money where its mouth is.
Either way, Prescott will get paid very well. He’ll have a lot of weapons to play with this year, including rookie wide receiver CeeDee Lamb under new head coach Mike McCarthy. If those weapons and McCarthy’s system help inflate his numbers, my guess is Prescott won’t be giving the Cowboys a family discount.
My thought is that Jones has never been fully in on Prescott. Jones was a Tony Romo guy and I don’t think he was ready to see Romo go but because of how well Prescott was playing, he had no choice.
As I’ve said before, Jones doesn’t have a good track record when it comes to quarterbacks. Sure, the Cowboys drafted Troy Aikman on his watch but then head coach Jimmy Johnson had his eye on Aikman for a long time as he recruited him twice in the past. Romo was the next solid quarterback after Aikman, and there’s a long list of mediocre-at-best quarterbacks that came between Aikman and Romo. Romo also fell into their laps. The undrafted quarterback chose Dallas over Denver and was a really a bi-product of Bill Parcells and Sean Payton.
Prescott also fell into the team’s lap and after another injury to Romo, the rest is history and in my opinion, after this season, Prescott’s time in Dallas will also be a thing of history because Jones really isn’t all in.