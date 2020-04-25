I don’t necessarily think the Cowboys taking CeeDee Lamb was a bad move.
But as we entered the first night of the NFL Draft Thursday night, as a Cowboys fan, I was hoping the they would focus on the defensive side of the ball, either on the D-line or in the secondary.
There were guys available who I think would have been a good fit in Dallas.
It’s easy to see why Jones and the rest of the Cowboys front office would want Lamb. The kid is explosive and will give opposing defensive coordinators nightmares as he will line up opposite of Amari Cooper. It seemed to work out OK when the Cowboys drafted Dez Brant in 2010.
However, I think there’s another major reason Jones pulled the trigger on Lamb: He’s still haunted by passing up on Randy Moss.
Because of the off-the-field and character issues with the receiver out of Marshall, the Cowboys selected defensive end Greg Ellis out of University North Carolina. The former Tar Heel had a lengthy 10-year career in Dallas before spending his final NFL season with the Oakland Raiders.
Ellis’ career turned out to be fairly solid and Jones wanted to get rid of the negative reputation his team had in the 1990s when it came to off-the-field issues. They didn’t want another Michael Irvin, especially since Irvin was still playing.
It didn’t take long for Jones to regret his decision. The Cowboys owner/general manager had little to be thankful for on Thanksgiving Day when Moss played with a chip on his shoulder and torched the Cowboys. The rookie only caught three passes but all three were touchdown passes and he finished the day with 163 yards and earned himself a turkey leg.
Numbers-wise, Moss had a tremendous career and finished as one of the best to ever play the position, maybe even second best ever, but despite his claim, he’s not the best ever. Moss was in fact surrounded by question marks throughout his pro career. He was often accused of taking plays off and once said, “I’ll play when I want to play.”
It’s easy to see why Jones passed on Moss but it’s a lot easier to see why Jones would regret passing on Moss. Jones always loves making a splash but there’s no doubt he would have preferred to see Moss eating that turkey leg while wearing Cowboys uniform.
You know owners and GMs never fully get over some of their biggest blunders, even if there was no way of knowing things would turn out the way they do. I’m guessing that Stu Inman never forgave himself for selecting Sam Bowie over Michael Jordan.
That’s not to compare Moss with Jordan and it might be the worst swing and miss in draft history but I think passing on Moss was the closes thing to that Jones has ever experienced and he doesn’t want that to happen again, and therefore, he selected the stud receiver from Oklahoma.