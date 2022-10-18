It was a wild college football Saturday across the nation and Texan Amare Jones was a part of the drama.
The Georgia Southern wide receiver was instrumental in the Eagles’ 45-38 upset of the No. 25 James Madison Dukes at Allen E. Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia.
The performance earned Jones The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the seventh week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.
Jones was part of an aerial attack that racked up a school-record 578 passing yards and four touchdowns. The fifth-year senior caught seven passes for a career-high 164 yards and two touchdowns, including a career-long 75-yarder. He, along with Khaleb Hood and Jeremy Singleton all went over the century mark, marking the first time in program history the Eagles have had three receivers accomplish the feat in the same game.
The 25th-ranked Dukes were the fourth team to come into Statesboro ranked by The Associated Press. Georgia Southern beat No. 25 Appalachian State at home in 2018 but fell to No. 21 Coastal Carolina and No. 14 BYU last year in Georgia.
For the season, Jones has 30 catches for 429 yards and five scores and is also averaging 9.4 yards per punt return and 16.0 yards per kick return.
Amare Jones is a graduate of Frisco Heritage High School in Frisco.
Georgia Southern (4-3) returns to play on Saturday, traveling to Norfolk, Virginia to face Old Dominion. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Ballard Stadium.
Jones joins previous winners — Week 1: Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders; Week 2: UTSA quarterback Frank Harris; Week 3: Washington wide receiver J’Lynn Polk; Week 4: Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith; Week 5: TCU quarterback Max Duggan; and Week 6: TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston.
Honorable mention players for Week 7: UTSA running back Kevorian Barnes; TCU quarterback Max Duggan; Mississippi RB Zach Evans; TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston; Army QB Jemel Jones; TCU RB Kendre Miller; SMU QB Tanner Mordecai; Central Florida WR Ryan O’Keefe; and Texas WR Xavier Worthy.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
Honorable Mention Week 7
Kevorian Barnes, freshman, UTSA
Hometown: San Augustine
High School: San Augustine
Rushing: 20 carries, 128 yards, 2 TDs
Texas-San Antonio defeated Florida International 30-10 in Miami
Max Duggan, senior quarterback, TCU
Hometown: Council Bluffs, Iowa
High School: Lewis Central
Passing: 23 of 40, 286 yards, 2 TDs
Rushing: 11 carries, 57 yards, TD
TCU defeated Oklahoma State, 43-40 in 2OT, in Fort Worth
Zach Evans, junior running back, Mississippi
Hometown: Houston
High School: Galena Park North Shore
Rushing: 21 carries, 136 yards, TD
Receiving: 1 catch, 23 yards, TD
Mississippi defeated Auburn, 48-34, in Oxford, Mississippi
Quentin Johnston, junior wide receiver, TCU
Hometown: Temple
High School: Temple
Receiving: 8 catches, 180 yards, TD
Note: TD occurred in first OT
TCU defeated Oklahoma State, 43-40 in 2OT, in Fort Worth
Jemel Jones, senior quarterback, Army West Point
Hometown: The Colony
High School: The Colony
Rushing: 12 carries, 113 yards, 2 TDs
Note: First start of season
Army defeated Colgate, 42-17, in West Point, New York
Kendre Miller, junior running back, TCU
Hometown: Mount Enterprise
High School: Mount Enterprise
Rushing: 22 carries, 104 yards, 2 TDs
Receiving: 1 catch, 17 yards
Note: 2-yard TD run was game-winner
TCU defeated Oklahoma State, 43-40 in 2OT, in Fort Worth
Tanner Mordecai, senior quarterback, SMU
Hometown: Waco
High School: Midway
Passing: 20 of 27, 336 yards, 3 TDs
Rushing: 6 carries, 74 yards, TD
SMU defeated Navy, 40-34, in Dallas
Ryan O’Keefe, senior wide receiver, UCF
Hometown: Austin
High School: Round Rock
Receiving: 7 catches, 111 yards, 2 TDs
Central Florida defeated Temple, 70-13, in Orlando, Florida
Xavier Worthy, sophomore wide receiver, Texas
Hometown: Fresno, California
High School: Central East
Receiving: 8 catches, 72 yards, 2 TDs
Note: Second TD proved to be game-winner with less than 5 minutes to play
Texas defeated Iowa State, 24-21, in Austin