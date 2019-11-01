Marshall running backs Joe Jordan and Dominique Williams make a one-two punch in the backfield and help create matchup nightmares for opposing the defenses. The Mavericks have the No.2 offense in District 9-5A DII, in large part due to their 1,912 rushing yards.
Marshall head football coach Jake Griedl said the two running backs bring a ton of consistency.
“They’re two really tough kids who run the ball really hard and have really great work ethic,” Griedl said. “They’ve just been a consistent force for us. Regardless of what offensive scheme we have, they’ve done their jobs to the best of their abilities and when they do that, they’re two really, really good players.”
Last week saw each of them reach the end zone against Nacogdoches. Jordan scored twice, each on runs longer than 50 yards.
“Most of the long runs come from him,” Williams said of Jordan.
Jordan has 51 carries for 564 yards and five touchdowns. Williams isn’t far behind as he has 56 carries for 493 yards and four touchdowns. They two help provide a solid rushing attack that opens up opportunities for the passing game, allowing the Mavs to have 1,128 passing yards.
“If everybody does their job, we’re good.” Jordan said when asked what’s been the key to their five-game winning streak and their district record of 5-0. “We’re a lot more confident.”
“Trusting each other and continue to do what our job and listen to coaches,” Williams said.
The two running backs said football has taught them the valuable life lesson of teamwork.
“Teamwork makes the dream work,” Williams said.
“Without the team, we’re basically nothing,” Jordan offered.
“Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard,” Williams added.
Jordan said teamwork is a strong attribute of Whitehouse, tonight’s opponent for the Mavericks.
“They play as a team,” he said. “You can tell they all trust each other.”
“They’re basically another one of us,” Williams said.
The two teams have their similarities. Both like to run the ball and both have a district record of 5-0. A win for Whitehouse would guarantee the Wildcats a district championship.
A win for Marshall and a Pine Tree loss would guarantee the district championship for the Mavericks. If Marshall wins tonight and next week, it will have won its third straight district championship.
“I just lock in on the game and think about what I can do for the team,” Jordan said when asked what his pregame routines are like.
Jordan, a senior, is aware that people look to him for senior leadership.
“I’m a leader when I need to be there for my team,” he said.
“He’s a good leader,” Williams, a junior, said of his teammate. “He leads by example.”
Tonight’s game in Whitehouse is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Wildcat Stadium.
Tickets will be on sale today from 7 a.m. until noon at the Y.A. Tittle Athletic Fieldhouse ticket window.
Tickets bought in advance cost $6 for adults and $3 for students. All tickets at the gate will cost $8.