MARSHALL — Josey’s Ranch hosted its 56th week long annual barrel racing and calf roping clinic last week. It culminated on Saturday, when all of the students got to compete and show off what they’ve been learning.
When the storms came through Marshall last week, many lives were disrupted. While most people were cleaning up their homes and putting their food on ice, students from 17 different states were learning to barrel race and breakaway rope from the finest rodeo athletes.
Josey Ranch hosts many events and clinics throughout the year, allowing students from all over the country to learn from the best, including Josey herself.
Martha Josey, a pro rodeo hall of famer and long-time Marshall resident, has been welcoming the next generation of Rodeo athletes to her ranch for 56 years. The inaugural camp was in 1967. Many children in this year’s camp were children or grand children of Josey Ranch alumni.
Josey Ranch put in countless hours cleaning up and restoring the grounds for this much anticipated week.
“Everyone was calling me asking what we were going to do,” said Martha Josey. “There were suggestions to postpone the school or move the start date back a few days, but I knew there were families that took vacations for this. We had to have the school on the original dates. So, we got to work!”
Regardless of the challenges, the will to win prevailed and the week long camp successfully welcomed rodeo athletes from across the country, giving another generation of Rodeo athletes a leg up on the competition.
“I learn something every day” said Molly Davis, breakaway calf roper and student. Davis has been going to Josey Ranch for three years. “At this camp you learn how to lose gracefully. You learn how to learn from losses and use the pressure to become a winner.”
Josey Ranch has created families of barrel racers and calf ropers and continues to equip young people will principles and work ethic that carries them the rest of their lives.
“My wife and I both went to this school.” said Chad Henry, one of the instructors at the ranch. “It’s a family event. My wife and I were here and we put our kids through this school as early as five years old, and now our kids are now instructors. Definitely want my grandchildren involved too.”
Lindsey Beck, one of the camp supervisors, was grateful that the camp continued despite the storm.
“The kids get so much.” Beck explained, “they learn how to deal with adversity, they learn how to persevere. I went to this school and I use the lessons I learned here every day of my life.”