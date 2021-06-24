Players from 12 junior college programs will get a chance to showcase their talents in front of four-year college coaches during a NJCAA summer recruiting event at Tyler Junior College’s Wagstaff Gymnasium.
“It’s an unbelievable opportunity for the kids,” TJC men’s basketball coach Mike Marquis said. “It’s a chance to be seen by coaches. It’s been almost two years since they’ve been able to be seen in person, so we are very excited about the chance to get them recruited earlier.”
The event will begin on Friday with five games — Paris vs. Arkansas Cossatot, 5 p.m.; Jacksonville vs. Kilgore, 5:45 p.m.; Tyler vs. Arkansas Cossatot, 6:30 p.m.; Paris vs. Jacksonville, 7:15 p.m.; and Coastal Bend vs. Bryant & Stratton, 8 p.m.
Bryant & Stratton is located in Norfolk, Virginia.
Marquis said he thinks the event could be even larger in the near future.
“It’s just the start of something special,” he said. “I think it could really grow nationally and eventually get to about 30 teams.”
On Saturday, two gyms will be used — Wagstaff Gym and Gentry Gym.
Saturday’s schedule for Wagstaff is Jacksonville vs. Arkansas Cossatot, 9 a.m.; Tyler vs. Bryant & Stratton, 9:45 a.m.; Navarro vs. Bossier Parish, 10:30 a.m.; Coastal Bend vs. Southern Arkansas, 11:16 a.m.; Kilgore vs. Clarendon, noon; Panola vs. Angelina 2, 12:45 p.m.; Southern Arkansas vs. Paris, 1:30 p.m.; Bossier Parish vs. Arkansas Cossatot, 2:15 p.m.; Tyler vs. Kilgore, 3 p.m.; Clarendon vs. Coastal Bend, 3:45 p.m.; Panola vs. Southern Arkansas, 4:30 p.m.; Bossier Parish vs. Angelina 1, 5:15 p.m.; Panola vs. Jacksonville, 6 p.m.; Navarro vs. Bryant & Stratton, 6:45 p.m.; Kilgore vs. Arkansas Cossatot, 7:30 p.m.; and Tyler vs. Clarendon, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule for Gentry Gym is Angelina 2 vs. Paris, 10:30 a.m.; Angelina 1 vs. Jacksonville, 11:15 a.m.; Angelina 1 vs. Bryant & Stratton, 2:15 p.m.; Navarro vs. Angelina 2, 4:30 p.m.; and Paris vs. Coastal Bend, 5:15 p.m.
The event will conclude with six games Sunday at Wagstaff Gym — Paris vs. Bryant & Stratton, 9 a.m.; Panola vs. Angelina 1, 9:45 a.m.; Tyler vs. Angelina 2, 10:30 a.m.; Kilgore vs. Bryant & Stratton, 11:15 a.m.; Panola vs. Angelina 2, noon; and Tyler vs. Angelina 1, 12:45 p.m.
Games will be two 20-minute halves with a running clock. There will be a one-minute halftime. There will be no timeouts.
Admission for Friday and Sunday is $5 each. Admission for Saturday is $10. Children under 5 are free.