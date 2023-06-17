Marshall Maverick golfers Luke LaBouve, Gavin Carlile and Sam Abney shared the podium this week at the Arklatex Junior Golf Tour event at Meadowbrook Golf Course. Luke shot 75 and was the overall winner. Gavin was runner-up with a score of 79. Sam finished third with a score of 82.
Junior Golf: Marshall golfers share podium at Arklatex Junior Golf Tour event
- Special to the News Messenger
-
-
- Comments
- Brittney Griner Allowed to Fly Charter for Rest of WNBA Season, per Report
- Yankees Noncommittal on Aaron Judge’s Return Timeline With All-Star Break Looming
- USWNT Will Be Without Captain, Key Veteran at Women’s World Cup, per Report
- Report: Lakers Would Have Clear Position on Adding Chris Paul if Suns Waive Him
- Two Decades Later, Samoa Joe Renews His Rivalry With CM Punk
- Q&A: Ali Krieger on Retirement, Gotham FC’s Success and Pride Month
- CM Punk Regrets AEW Backstage Brawl: ‘I Handled It the Wrong Way’
- U.S. Soccer’s Crocker Explains Hire of Gregg Berhalter for 2026 World Cup
- Swiss Cyclist Gino Mäder Dies After High-Speed Crash at Tour de Suisse
- The NBA Is Cutting Ja Morant a Break
Most Popular
Articles
- Mainord joins Jefferson ISD athletics department
- Police Reports: June 16, 2023
- Storm wreaks havoc across Marshall area
- Bread of Heaven restaurant and catering opens in Marshall
- Marshall Insider: City begins working on Fiscal Year 2024 budget
- Ben Shapiro: The dangerous Trump indictment
- No one injured in Hallsville house fire
- Police Reports: June 15, 2023
- Hallsville man charged in double homicide
- Marshall resident wins $1 million scratch ticket prize
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.