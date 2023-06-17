golf
Marshall Maverick golfers Luke LaBouve, Gavin Carlile and Sam Abney shared the podium this week at the Arklatex Junior Golf Tour event at Meadowbrook Golf Course. Luke shot 75 and was the overall winner. Gavin was runner-up with a score of 79. Sam finished third with a score of 82.

 Contributed Photo

