Just drop the Pro Bowl.

Raise your hand if you plan to watch the Pro Bowl?
Anybody? Anybody at all?
I don’t see any hands raised and I don’t think the fact that I can’t see you as you read this has anything to do with why that might be. If any of you do have your hands raised, get them down because you know darn well that you have zero intention of watching the Pro Bowl, you’re just trying to be different.
The quality of the Pro Bowl has been going downhill for several years. It was never great to begin with but NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has only made it that much more of a pathetic joke. The league has done different things to try to keep an interest but it seems like it’s more and more of a joke each year.
One day, I’ll be able to tell my kids that the Pro Bowl at least meant a little something way back in the day. Not that there was really anything at stake but at least there was once a time where the best players actually got together and competed in Hawaii. It was an actual All-Star game and it took place after the Super Bowl, not before, so therefore players who played in the Super Bowl a week before were able to compete in the Pro Bowl as well. They obviously didn’t take it as seriously as the game the week before and didn’t give this game everything they had but they enjoyed being around some of the best the game has to offer.
As a kid, I remember watching Troy Aikman play in the Pro Bowl after having just won the Super Bowl and he was throwing Michael Irvin and Jerry Rice and his NFC team had a backfield that consisted of Emmitt Smith and Barry Sanders.
Something else to consider is the fact that we now have a lot more access to our favorite teams and players regardless of where we live. Growing up in the 1990s, I recall having just three channels on TV (7, 51 and 56 for my fellow East Texans) so if you lived in East Texas during that time and were a Detroit Lions fan, you didn’t get to see much of Barry Sanders unless Detroit played on prime time, so having the Pro Bowl was just one more chance to see him in action, even if it was but a few short moments.
Now, there’s no incentive for the players to play in this embarrassing excuse of a game. They no longer get a free trip to Hawaii. There’s nothing at stake for the winner. The voting is more like a high school popularity contest (sorry, that might be a little harsh toward a high school popularity contest). Most of the elite players decline to play in the game and it won’t be long before the Pro Bowl teams consist of each team’s mascot instead of actual players.
Hopefully Goodell isn’t reading this or the mascots might be the 2023 Pro Bowl experiement.
To be honest, the league has done things with the Pro Bowl that’s not far from that. What I think is probably the dumbest experiment it’s tried so far is having a fantasy draft with Rice and Deion Sanders and did away with the AFC going head-to-head with the NFC.
So what can we do to save the Pro Bowl and make it a desirable game to watch?
Well?
Nothing.
Instead of trying to save it, we should do away with it. Make it a thing of the past. After all the quality of the game itself way in the past and there’s no reviving it.
Let’s not kid ourselves into thinking anyone actually cares about the game. If the players decline to play in it, they obviously don’t care and if we don’t have the best of the best taking part, it really can’t be considered an All-Star game when the All-Stars are nowhere to be found.
I realize the game had nothing at stake for the players even before the NFL took it out of Hawaii and put it before the Super Bowl but for the fans, it was the very last taste of football that we were going to get for several months so we might actually tune in, at least for a few minutes. Some of us might have actually raised our hands when asked to do so if we planned on watching the Pro Bowl, but now, with all the TV channels and streaming services out there, it’s the easiest thing in the world to find something more worthwhile. If nothing else, I can go outside and watch what the weather decides to do.
Just drop the Pro Bowl.