Can someone please tell me why it’s so hard for professional athletes to shake stuff off and let it roll off their backs?
I know we’ve been through this before but I’m trying to understand.
While watching the NBA Finals, you could hear Boston Celtics fans using profanity, specifically toward Draymond Green, and it clearly worked. They got into his head.
Did the Boston fans cross a line? Absolutely. There are children in the stands, hoping to make lifelong memories with their parents and that type of behavior shouldn’t be taking place there but it seems like the level of sensitivity is at an all-time high among athletes.
If you’re a multi-million-dollar athlete, there’s a reason you’re on the field or court and there’s a reason the fans are not. They’re paying to watch you do your job. You’re not paying to watch them at theirs. You get the last laugh. What they say has no credibility. If you show that it bothers you, they’re going to continue doing it. If you react to it, you only look weaker.
I’ll take a multi-million-dollar contract to play a any sport any day and you can call me any name in the book because I know at the end of the day, I will have the last laugh knowing the guy in the stands has an expensive seat as he watches me play.
Reggie Jackson said “Fans don’t boo nobodies,” and former NHL coach Scotty Bowman said “Every boo on the road is a cheer,” – two very true statements.
I realize profanity used by fans goes to a level beyond simply booing but the profanity and tactics we often see used by fans is a harsher version of a boo.
If you’re doing damage to your opponent on the road, the fans are going to boo and anything they can think of but if Green simply let it roll off his back and dominated the Celtics, the fans would realize their tactics aren’t working and try something else.
If your home fans are booing, there’s something deeper about it. Perhaps a boo from your own fans can help provide a kick in the pants to improve an area of your game.
I think professional athletes need thicker skin and let things roll off their backs. Why is that so hard?