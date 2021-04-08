While driving home after covering a game the other night, I got a call from a relative asking me, “How can I watch the Rangers?”
I told him that what we once knew as “Fox Sports Southwest” is now “Bally Sports Southwest” after Fox Sports sold its regional stations, which begs a lot of other questions and doesn’t exactly answer the original question as to how to watch the Rangers.
As of right now, if you’re a cable or satellite subscriber, you can log into the FoxSportsGo app to watch the Rangers, Mavericks and other things we used to enjoy on Fox Sports Southwest, but one of my questions is how long that will last.
I also wonder whether or not Bally Sports Southwest will be added to streaming services like Hulu and YouTube TV. As a consumer, I was really frustrated when the streaming services dropped FSSW and what made it worse was the fact that the cost didn’t go down. To me it seems pretty simple – if you’re removing a product or service, you lower the price. If I order a No. 5 from Whataburger and they tell me they’re no longer selling fries, the cost of my meal should go down, right?
But I digress.
Cable, satellite and streaming services aren’t getting any cheaper and they’re making it harder and harder to watch sports, the very things are keeping them alive. If it weren’t for sports, I’d pretty much never have the TV on and I certainly wouldn’t have any sort of service to watch TV.
I would have figured with extra streaming services, the internet would help with being able to watch what we want, when we want and all that but it’s making it more difficult with all the different streaming services. I can’t help but wonder if Bally Sports will come up with its own streaming service, as well as all the other networks, and before too long, nobody will have cable or satellite but just a ton of streaming service apps which charge an arm and a leg for one network each.
I just want to watch sports. So to whomever it may concern — please, make it easy again for us to watch sports.