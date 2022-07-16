I love the concept of an all-star game. It’s the sport’s greatest players on the field for the same game. At least that’s how it’s supposed to be and once was. However, things have changed and the all-star games aren’t even close to what they once were.
What happened to change it? Where did we go wrong?
In my opinion, we should never have opened it up to the fan votes, or if you must, then count the total fan votes as one vote.
Fans can vote often, up to five times a day with one email address.
Probably about a decade ago, I had a handful of email addresses and voted the max allowed with each one to try to get my favorite players in there. Some of them were no doubt less deserving than others but I was looking through my Rangers’ blue and red glasses trying to get Texas as well represented in the midsummer classic as possible. Allowing the votes made it more of a popularity contest than anything.
The MLB All-Star game is probably the best of the four major professional sports but it’s still a joke. It was especially an embarrassment when the league had the rule that gave the winner of the All-Star game home-field advantage in the World Series. That may have cost the Rangers a World Series victory but I digress.
Opening up the voting to fans allows more deserving players to get snubbed, and when the snubbed players’ career is over, his accolades will be minus one All-Star Game appearance.
Generally speaking, sports are all about “What have you done for me lately” but that goes out the window when it comes to voting for the all stars. We’ve seen it before – a player is in his final year in the league and he didn’t exactly save his best for last, far from in fact, but fans vote him in even though he’s not the most deserving, simply because of what he has done in years past.
The only solution I have for MLB’s All-Star game is to take away the fan voting or like I said, total up the fan votes and count them as just one vote among those of the baseball writers, managers and commissioner’s office.
There’s probably a lack of motivation for the players, so the best thing I can think of is to give the players a bonus or some sort of incentive but I just don’t see the incentive coming as long as it continues to be a popularity contest among the fans.
Just take our votes away.