Louis Tennison is pleased with how the first year of his basketball camp has gone in Karnack and today will mark the end with three championship games.
“It’s going pretty good,” Tennison said. “We had three teams in each division. The support from the community has been great. I’ve been very pleased with that.”
There are three divisions. Division I is made up of kids from kindergarten through second grade. Division II consists of girls in fourth through eighth grade as well as fourth and fifth-grade boys. Division III is made up of boys in sixth through eighth grade.
“In Division I we have the Lakers who will be playing the Warriors,” Tennison said. “That’s at noon. Then in Division II we’ll have the Warriors against the Marshall Silver Stars. That will be at 1 p.m. Then at Division III, we’ll have the Lakers playing against the Raptors at 2 p.m. Each game will be about 30-45 minutes long.”
Tennison said he plans to make the Karnack basketball camp an annual summer event.