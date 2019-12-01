I recently overheard some folks talking about how they dislike the cold weather and wintertime, so I had to speak up and tell them as a sportsman why the winter time with cold weather is my favorite time of the year.
For the sportsman, there’s so much going on during the cold winter months. There are not enough hours in the day to get involved in all of them.
Look at this list: deer, duck, squirrel, dove, fishing and the list doesn’t even include a sport enjoyed by those in our area who hunt raccoons with their favorite hounds so they can brag about whose dog has the “best mouth or bark.”
As Paul Harvey used to say, “And here is the rest of the story.”
My favorite time during these cold winter months is coming in to a warm home with a good fire going in the fire place, sitting down to a good hot meal, getting a good hot shower and then hopping into a good warm bed and curling up next to none other than my wife, “Miss Becky,” known as the “Caddo Lake Queen.”
Ladies and gentlemen, it don’t get no better than that.
Our family was one of the fortunate ones to gather at our sons Hunter and Rokky at Rokky’s place on Long Point, located on the south shore of Caddo Lake where we were blessed to enjoy a very joyful Thanksgiving. Thank you Lord.
The “hot spot” as cold weather sets in is out from the dam on Lake O’ the Pines fishing deep for crappie.
The hot spots on Caddo are fishing the Big Cypress River area in 8 to 10 feet deep water on shiners and jigs and on the Big Lake around stumps and duck blinds four to six feet deep on shiners and jigs.
FISHING REPORT
■ Tucker’s Camp – (318) 433-6057-- Caddo Lake: Water level is normal. Perch are around stumps and duck blinds four to five feet deep on shiners and jigs in pipeline area. Black bass scattered in moss beds on plastic worms out from Bird Island. Catfish fair on trotlines in pipeline area on shiners and shrimp. Bream are scattered around big trees in bird island area two to three feet deep on worms and crickets.
■ Crips’ Camp – (903) 789-3233 – Caddo Lake: Water level is normal. Perch are around stumps and duck blinds four to five feet deep on jigs and shiners. Black bass scattered in Old Folks Area and Goose Prairie around moss beds on plastic worms. Catfish fair on trotlines in pipeline area on shiners and shrimp. Bream scattered around big trees in Old Folks Area two to three feet deep on worms and crickets.
■ Johnson’s Ranch – (903) 789-3213 – Cado Lake: Water level is normal Perch fair in Big Cypress River bed from Government Ditch to Towhead fishing deep on shiners and jigs. Black bass fair in Turtle Shell area on plastic worms. Catfish fair on trotlines in Little Green Area on shiners and shrimp. Bream scattered around big trees two to three feet deep in Turtle Shell area on worms and crickets.
■ Johnson Creek Marina – (903) 755-2530 – Lake O’ the Pines: Water level is normal. Perch out from dam 20 to 30 feet deep on shiners and jigs. Black bass fair along creek shorelines on plastic worms. Catfish fair in woods on trotlines, shiners and shrimp. Bream scattered around trees along shorelines two to three feet deep on worms.