As we approach one of the favorite times of the year for serious anglers, we know as the spawning season when fish move into the shallow water, I start checking the favorite spots on Caddo Lake where I have seen fish all my life not only move into the same areas to spawn, but they also have certain trees that they get around to their spawning.
I start checking the special trees that the fish get around first in early January. They only start feeling out these special trees at certain times of the day. As water temperatures begin to rise up into the 60-degree-plus range, the fish begin to get around trees closer to the shorelines.
When you start finding fish, mainly perch and bass around all of their favorite trees, you know the water temperature is about right for them to settle in and be there for several weeks, depending on water levels and temperature.
It is not unusual when everything is just right to sit in one place and catch 10 to 15 perch.
I used to get our children and get into our bateau (a 12-by-2 foot small boat with a live box) built by our friend “Slim” Elder. We used it to get up in the islands where a larger boat could not get to fish for perch and bream. We had a seat built to sit in and I used a syrup bucket with a small cushion for the children to sit on right in front of me.
We would paddle out from my wife’s folk’s camp called Big Lake Camp to an island not far from shore where the perch always spawned. This particular day, I had our little 6-year-old daughter, Shaynee, sitting on the syrup bucket in front of me.
We eased up to the sport where I knew the perch were and Shaynee sat in one spot and caught 22 perch. Now if you don’t think she had some fun! Those are memories you never forget!
Changing the subject from fish to wild turkey, my friend Gene Stinson, who is always watching out for good stories to tell me about, gave me an article by Fish and Wildlife Service that turkeys had gotten so plentiful that they are causing problems of all places in residential area.
Statistics show there are an estimated 6.2 million turkeys. Turkeys are adapting to urban areas where no hunting is allowed. They especially like golf courses, open spaces where the males can show off for the hens.
In some instances, the males are literally attacking people who get near their nesting places. In years past, turkeys were nearly wiped out due to demand for their meat and feathers.
Who would have thought turkeys would have made this kind of comeback?
Now, one more interesting figure concerning fishing – the bass fishing industry in the USA has become an estimated $40 billion business. Can you believe that?
And finally, a couple of my fishing buddies have been tearing the perch up on Lake O’ the Pines. Don Holderby and Don, Jr. dropped me off some “hawgs” earlier this week. You can’t beat friends like that.
FISHING REPORT
■ Tucker’s Camp – (318) 433-6057: Water level is normal. Perch around stumps and duck blinds on shiners and jigs four to five feet deep in pipeline area. Black bass scattered around moss beds and salvinia beds on plastic worms and spinner baits in Turtle Shell and Old Folks area.
Catfish fair on trotlines on shiners and stink bait in pipeline area. Bream scattered around big trees two to three feet deep on worms crickets.
■ Crip’s Camp – Caddo Lake – (903) 789-3233: Check for launching conditions. Perch scattered in pipeline area around stumps and duck blinds four to five feet deep on shiners and jigs. Black bass scattered around moss beds and coontail grass in Goose Prairie area on plastic worms and spinner baits.
Catfish fair on trotlines in pipeline area on doe bait, shiners and large worms. Bream scattered around big trees to to three feet deep on crickets and worms.
■ Johnson’s Ranch – Caddo Lake – (903) 789-3213: Water level is normal. Perch along river channel fishing off bottom on shiners and jigs. Black bass scattered in Turtle Shell and Hog Wallow area on plastic worms and spinner baits.
Catfish fair on trotlines in Big Green Brake area on shiners and doe bait. Braem scattered around big trees to three feet deep on worms and crickets in Ames Spring area.
■ Johnson Creek Marina – Lake O’ the Pines – (903) 755-2530: Water level up is up a little. Perch out from dam in 25-feet-deep water on shiners and jigs. Fish.
Black bass can be caught along shorelines on plastic worms and spinner baits. Catfish fair in woods on trotlines on shiners and stink bait.