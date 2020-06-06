Before we get our hooks in the water, just a word of congratulation to a member of one of the pioneer families on the Marion County side of Caddo Lake in the person of David McKnight, who is retiring as Marion County sheriff.
I have heard of the McKnight family all my life as their family and our family had duck blinds in the Clinton Lake area. Our blinds were in the Hayrake area of Clinton and theirs were in the Joe Moore Hole area.
My daddy’s brother, Hoyt Mullikin, and “Slim” Elder built their first blinds in the early 1920s in Clinton.
■ Well, it is time to slide your cork up to where you can get that shiner down to about four feet deep as the white perch spawn is phasing out. The next stopping point for the perch is out toward the main channel on Big Lake around the big trees on duck blinds and stumps. The lake level on Caddo is ideal, being about a foot above normal.
The spawning action now is with the bream. My fishing buddy, Don Holderby, checked the bream out last Friday. The bream were scattered. Don did not locate a good bed, but he picked up a pretty good bunch. He reported some good news as he found the islands where bream bed up were pretty well free of moss.
Our family enjoyed a good fish fry with the frying done by our two boys, Hunter and Rokky, who over the years have mastered the frying art with all the trimmings being prepared by our lovely wives Marilyn, Alisha and the one and only “Miss” Becky.
Also, I did my good deed for the day by carrying a load plate to our good neighbor Alan Matysiak, who lives alone.
FISHING REPORT
■ Tucker’s Camp – Caddo Lake (318) 433-6057: Water level is a little above normal. Perch scattered around big trees just out from islands three feet deep on shiners and jigs. Black bass scattered around big trees out from Bird Island on plastic worms. Bream scattered around islands on Long Point one feet deep on worms and crickets. Catfish fair on trotlines around shorelines using big worms and shiners.
■ Crip’s Camp – Caddo Lake (903) 789-3233: Launching conditions are normal. Perch scattered around islands and big trees out from islands, three feet on shiners and jigs in Old Folks area. Black bass scattered around Big Trees in Goose Prairie area on plastic worms. Bream scattered around islands two feet deep on crickets and worms in Goose Prairie area. Catfish fair on trotlines along shorelines in Goose Prairie area using big worms and shiners.
■ Johnson’s Ranch – Caddo Lake (903) 789-3213: Launching conditions are normal. Perch scattered around islands and big trees three feet deep on shiners and jigs in Ames Spring area. Black bass scattered around big trees on plastic worms in Turtle Shell area. Bream scattered around Islands in Little Green area two feet deep on crickets and worms. Catfish fair on trotlines in Big Green area using big worms and crickets.
■ Johnson Creek Marina — Lake O’ the Pines (903) 755-2530: Water levels are above normal. Perch scattered in creek areas on shiners and jigs three feet deep. Black bass scattered in creek and wooded areas on plastic worms. Bream scattered in creek areas three feet deep on crickets and worms. Catfish fair on trotlines in wooded areas on big worms and shiners.
DID YOU KNOW
Research confirms that salmon produce as many as 5,000 eggs during spawn process.