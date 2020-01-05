Another year has slipped away and settled into its place in history, never to return again.
A new year has eagerly stepped into the batter’s box to take its first swing, hoping it will be a long drive to the stands for a 1-0 lead of its opponent.
Meanwhile, the serious fishermen are eagerly preparing for their favorite time of the year we know as “spawning time.”
Recently, good friends of “Miss Becky” and I that we go to church with, Mr. and Mrs. Gen Stinson, gave me an article out of the Dallas Morning News from Texas Parks and Wildlife, pointing out that over the last 26 years, some 500 black bass in the 13-pound range had been officially weighed and put on record in Texas.
Most of these lunkers were taken during spawning months.
One of my lifetime fishing and hunting friends, Don Holderby, called last week from his boat on Lake O’ the Pines. He estimated that at least 100 boats were out from the dam fishing for crappie.
Don reported they were catching some good-sized perch but most of them were small to medium size.
Meanwhile at church last Sunday, the old “Heavy Weight” champ, Paul Ray Storie, said the catfish were “getting with it” along the shoreline on windy days.
This type of catfishing is referred to by veteran fishermen as “rough bank fishing.”
FISHING REPORT
■ Tucker’s Camp – Caddo Lake – 318-435-6057
Water level is normal. Perch are around stumps and duck blinds on Big Lake four to five feet deep on jigs and shiners. Black bass scattered around moss beds and big trees on plastic worms. Catfish fair on trotlines on shiners and shrimp around pipeline. Bream are slow around big trees to three feet deep on worms.
■ Crip’s Camp—Caddo Lake – 903-789-3233
Water level is normal. Check floating vegetation situation in launching area. Perch fair in pipeline area four to five feet deep on shiners around stumps and duck blinds. Black bass scattered in Old Folks Area around big trees on plastic worms. Catfish fair on trotlines using shiners and shrimp in Little Green Brake Area. Bream scatted around big trees two to three feet deep on worms in Goose Prairie area.
■ Johnson’s Ranch – Caddo Lake – 903-789-3213
Water level is normal. Perch fair in middle of river out front of Johnson’s Ranch. Fish right off the bottom on jigs and shiners. Black bass scattered on plastic worms. Bream scattered two to three feet deep on worms in Ames Spring area.
■ Johnson Creek Marina – 903-755-2530 – Lake O’ the Pines
Water level is normal. Perch out from dam fishing, right off the bottom on jigs and shiners. Black bass scattered in woods along shorelines on plastic worms.