There is nothing like the fall for the sportsmen – fishing, hunting, football and to top it off, the World Series.
Excitement is in the air as duck and deer season is about to kick off. Even though the fish are going strong, many fishermen will be temporarily laying their rods down and climbing a tree in hopes of that big buck coming along.
Meanwhile, the ardent duck hunters, like our family, will be heading to the blinds, hoping for some action with the waterfowl. There are just not enough hours in the day to be involved in all these activities.
As I am in the process of completing his report, as much as I hate to admit it, our Houston Astros struck out.
As we travel the highway of life, there are two things we have to deal with – winning and losing.
The instruction book that we live by tells us how to deal with winning and losing – never look back, keep your eyes on the goal. Do what the instruction book says.
Years of experience and being fortunate to know some of the best fishermen in our area have shown me there is no better area to fish on Caddo Lake than in the Big Cypress River from Devil’s Elbow to the bridge crossing highway 43. Fish brush tops four to 10 feet deep on shiners and jigs will pay off for white perch.
FISHING REPORT
■ Tucker’s Camp – Caddo Lake (318) 433-6057
Water level is normal. Perch scattered on Big Lake around duck blinds and stumps and in river tops. Fish four to five feet deep on Big Lake and four to 10 feet deep in river on shiners and jigs. Black bass scattered around big trees in Bird Island area on plastic worms and spinner baits. Catfish fair on trotlines in Big Lake area on shiners and large worms. Bream scattered around big trees in Bird Island area on worms and crickets.
■ Crip’s Camp – Caddo Lake (903) 789-3233
Check launching conditions. Perch scattered around duck blinds and stumps on Big Lake four to five feet deep on shiners and jigs and in river area in tops four to 10 feet deep on shiners and jigs. Catfish fair on trotlines in Big Lake area using shiners or large earth worms. Bream scattered around bit trees three to four feet deep on worms and crickets. Black bass fair in Old Folks area on plastic worms and spinner baits.
■ Johnson’s Ranch – Caddo Lake (903) 789-3213
Water level is normal. Perch scattered from Johnson’s Ranch to drag over fishing off the bottom with shiners and jigs. Also, fishing tops from Johnson’s Ranch to towhead six to 10 feet deep on shiners and jigs. Catfish fair on trotlines on Big Lake using large earth worms or shiners. Bram scattered around big trees in turtle shell on worms or crickets.
■ Johnson Creek Marina – Lake O’ the Pines (903) 755-2530
Water level is near normal. Perch in woods are around trees four to five deep, use shiners and jigs. Black bass fair along shorelines on plastic worms and spinner baits. Catfish fair on trotlines in woods using shiners or large earth worms. Bream scattered around threes three to four feet deep on worms or crickets.
Did you know
How many people did God use to write the Bible? Answer: 40