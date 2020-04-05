The two strongest urges God gave all living creatures are the urge to survive and the urge to reproduce their own kind.
Both urges are made based on emotion rather than sound judgment – that is why we find ourselves in trouble more often than not.
That theory applies to fish just like it does to all other living creatures.
March, April and May are the main spawning times for the game fish in our area.
During spawning time, fish are very protective of their nesting sites – if anything appears to be a threat to those sites, caution is thrown into the wind and emotion takes over. Instead of looking the situation over before they charge the presumed intruder, emotion takes over and that is when the trouble takes over and that is when we realize “we have messed up.”
Sometimes we survive to live another day but unfortunately, sometimes we don’t.
Due to lake levels rising and falling with an abundance of rain, fish have not steeled in as of yet. Caddo Lake is about a foot above normal level. One thing about it is if water levels remain up, it will enable fish to get up in the islands to spawn – this is what the fish prefer because it gives more cover for nesting.
In talking to local fishermen, Rokky Mullikin, Don Holderby, Hunter Mullikin and Paul Ray Storie, perch are scattered around big trees in Big Lake area.
To sum it all up – the best is yet to come in spawning time.
FISHING REPORT
■ Tucker’s Camp – Caddo Lake, 318-433-6057
Water levels are a little above normal and still rising slowly. Perch scattered around big trees in Big Green area three feet deep on shiners and jigs. Black bass scattered around big trees in Ames Spring area. Plastic worms, when worked slowly, do well. Bream scattered around big trees in Little Green area two feet deep on worms and crickets. Catfish fair along shorelines on Big Lake on trotlines using large worms and shiners.
■ Crip’s Camp – Caddo Lake, 903-789-3233
Launching conditions are normal. Perch scattered around big trees three feet deep on shiners and jigs in Goose Prairie area. Black bass scattered around big trees in Old Folks Area on plastic worms. Bream scattered around big trees two feet deep on worms and crickets in Goose Prairie area. Catfish fair on trotlines, shiners and large earthworms along shorelines due to slowly rising water.
■ Johnson Ranch – Caddo Lake, 903-789-3213
Launching conditions are normal. Perch are moving out of river area into shallow water areas in Little Green area on shiners and jigs three feet deep. Bream scattered around big trees in Ames Spring area on worms and crickets two feet deep. Catfish fair on trotlines using shiners and large worms along shorelines.
■ Johnson Creek Marina – Lake O’ the Pines, 903-755-2530
Water levels are above normal. Perch in creek bed areas two feet deep on shiners and jigs. Black bass are in creek beds using plastic worms and spinner baits. Bream scattered along shorelines in creek bed areas two feet deep on worms and crickets.
