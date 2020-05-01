I, like so many of you, hop up out of my warm, dry bed in the mornings. I have been curled up by “Miss Becky”, the wife the Lord created just for me and I thank Him for a good night’s rest and for the opportunities he has in store for me and my family today.
It was then that the Lord tapped me on the shoulder and spoke the words, “Son, you have taken for granted how fortunate you and your family have been to have had the opportunity to spend your whole life on one of my greatest creations of natural beauty in the world called ‘Caddo Lake.’”
It was then that I had to plead “guilty as charged.”
Very few people have had the opportunity our family has had to spend our entire lives on and around this special place.
My wife was born and raised on Caddo Lake. She has always been known by family and close friends as “The Caddo Lake Queen.”
My wife’s parents owned and operated Big Lake Camp, located on Bob Hayner Road. Bob was my wife’s daddy. Our home today is located across the road from where the camp was located. Some of the old cabins are still on the site.
My wife’s family and my family were on and around Caddo all of our lives. Our families were among the best known fishermen and hunters associated with Caddo Lake. My wife and I have been fishing Caddo from the time we were big enough to hold a pole.
I can close my eyes today and see a map of Caddo Lake.
Over the years, we not only learned from the best fishermen where and when to go, we learned the exact trees to fish around. Some of the cypress trees growing in the lake have thicker root system that provides better cover for the fish and that is why some trees are better than others.
Also, friends of our family were among the best on Caddo. Some of these folks may still have relatives living in our area.
The prominent names we were involved with were Walter “Naked Head” Pittman, Earnest “Slim” Elder, Joe Haden, “Doc” Hamil, Vernard Solomon, Bobby Furrh, Charles Bibb, Jack Sanders, Martin Clark, Bubba Smith, Don Holderby, Virgil Greer, Don Gaines, Melvin Briggs, Scotty Baldwin, Buddy Andrews, Garland Clark and Doug Green.
FISHING REPORT
Spring spawn on perch is winding down. This has been an unusual year due to the constant fluctuation of water levels.
I have seen this happen over years. The result of a constant water level up and won through the major spawning season results in a scattered concentration of fish where the usual areas that are always good may not pay off.
Over the years, I remember fishing all the normally “hot spots” and would not do any good except in one area.
I remember one year in particular. I fished Old Folks, Ames Springs, Little Green, Big Green Buzzard Bay and on the way back to the house, I decided to hit Birch Island on the shore – you guessed it, that’s the only spot that paid off.
That experience taught me a good lesson – just because you may not do any good after fishing all over the lake, they may be in that one spot you missed.
Reports from Don Holderby and sidekick Don, Jr. report good results on white bass on the crossings on the bayout.
Also, Justin Valdez, his faithful wife M’Lyn and Rokky Mullikin picked up some scattered perch on Long Point. M’Lyn also picked up a “tush-hog” black bass in the five-pound range.
I also got a good report from Buzzard Bay on perch.
Tucker’s Camp – Caddo Lake (318) 433-6057
Water level is up a foot above normal. Perch fair in Long Point area on shiners and jigs three feet deep around big trees and two feet deep around little trees. Black bass fair on spinner baits and weedless worms Old Folks area. Bream are beginning to stir around in island areas near Little Green brake. Catfish fair on trotlines on shiners and big earthworms in pipeline area.
Crip’s Camp – Caddo Lake (903) 789-3233
Launching conditions are OK. Perch scattered around big trees three feet in Old Folks area on jigs and shiners and in Goose Prairie area two feet deep around little trees on jigs and shiners. Black bass fair on spinner baits and weedless worms in Turtle Shell. Bream scattered around islands two feet deep on crickets and worms. Catfish fair on trotlines on shiners and big earthworms in Tar Island area.
Johnson’s Ranch — Caddo Lake (903) 789-3213
Launching condtions are OK. Perch scattered around big trees in Ames Spring area three feet deep on jigs and shiners and around little trees two feet deep on jigs and shiners. Black bass fair in Turtle Shell on spinner baits and weedless worms. Bream scattered around islands in Hog Wallow area two feet deep on worms and crickets. Catfish fair on trotlines in sand island area on shiners and big earthworms.
Johnson Creek Marina – Lake O’ the Pines (903) 755-2530
Launching condtions are OK. Perch scattered in creeks two feet deep on jigs and shiners. Black bass fair in creeks on spinner baits and weedless worms. Bream scattered in creek area two feet deep on crickets and worms. Catfish fair in woods on trotlines on shiners and big earthworms.