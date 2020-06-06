Another school year has come and gone and the spring of 2020 was unlike anything most of us have experienced and one that Waskom athletic director and head football coach Whitney Keeling hopes never happens again.
“I would say it has been a very interesting school year, probably one that we will hopefully never experience again,” Keeling said. “For the most part, you get football done and you get basketball done. We had a really good, successful basketball season this year. The kids made the playoffs for the first time in the last six years.
“We didn’t make the playoffs in football but we tied for third with three other teams and we just happen to be the one that was out on a point system. That points out in your favor sometimes and sometimes it doesn’t.
“Unfortunately it didn’t play out for us but I felt like we had a really good year for the group that we had for as youthful as we were. We got a lot of good stuff to build on coming into this next year. Obviously we would have loved to have had them during the offseason but we’re in the same boat everybody else is in, so it’s not anything that’s different for every school other than us.
Keeling added he had high hopes for the spring sports prior to everything being cancelled because of COVID-19.
“Obviously baseball, softball track and all that stuff got cut short,” he continued. “I know softball had won more games in three tournaments than in the last two years, so I know they were having a good season. We retained all of our coaches and as far as I know, we haven’t lost any kids, so I feel like we are ready for the 20-21 school year.”
Like other high school athletic programs, Waskom will be working out Monday morning.
“We’re going to work out from 8-12 with the high school boys,” Keeling said. “The girls are going to work out from 9-11:45 and the junior high boys are going to come from 5:30-7:30.
“We’re going to start Monday to build up as much as we possibly can to get ready for football season. Hopefully nothing else transpires to keep us from being able to do that,” Keeling concluded.