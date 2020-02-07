Waskom’s football team will remain in 11-3A Division II for the next two years, but the district won’t look exactly the same as Daingerfield, Paul Pewitt and DeKalb have been reassigned a new district, while Harleton will join the district as the third Harrison County school in the district which will go from an eight-team league to a seven-team district.
Hughes Springs will also join the highly competitive district.
Whitney Keeling, Waskom athletic director and head football coach said he’s pleased with the realignment.
“It really worked out well for us on the travel part,” Keeling said. “Our farthest game is only 50 miles away, whereas last year it was like 126 (DeKalb). It’s going to work out really well.
“It’s a really competitive district. I’m glad to see Hughes Springs back in it. We’ve had a bunch of really good games with them. Of course, they’re keeping EF in there.
“It should be a really good district, that’s for sure.”
Keeling said they’re working on details with their non-district opponents.
“We’ll play Garrison, San Augustine, Shelbyville and Arp, but I don’t know the dates yet,” Keeling offered. We’re still trying to work all that out.”
The Wildcats went 5-5 this past fall and went 10-2 in 2018 as they went two rounds deep into the playoffs.
In other sports, Waskom will be in District 15-3A along with Arp, Elysian Fields, Harleton, Jefferson, West Rusk, Tatum and Troup.