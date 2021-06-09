As we entered the 2020-2021 school year, there were many question marks and doubts as to how the year in sports would go due to the pandemic. Waskom athletic director and head football coach Whitney Keeling was more than pleased with how the year turned out for his Wildcats.
“I would say it was very successful,” Keeling said. “Our volleyball team made the playoffs for the second year in a row. Our girls’ basketball team went two rounds deep for the first time in about 10 or 15 years. Our baseball and softball teams were really young so our future looks good there. Of course our football season was an incredible run for us being so young. We had two kids in the state track meet. Two went to state in cross country. So I think it was pretty successful.”
Several Waskom rosters were made up of young athletes who Keeling believes have a bright future in the programs.
The guy who was at the state track meet for the 3200 is just a sophomore. The guy who got sixth in the long jump is just a junior. Of course we return 10 starters on defense and nine starters on offense in football. We’re returning nine of the 13 players from the boys’ basketball team. The girls are returning seven out of nine, so there’s a lot of younger talent for sure.