Another high school football season is in the books for Harrison County and despite seeing his team go 5-5 and miss the playoffs, Waskom athletic director and head football coach Whitney Keeling said a lot of good things happened for his team in 2019.
“There were a lot of determining factors,” Keeling said when asked what he chalked it up to in terms of not playing in the postseason. “I think we made a lot of mistakes early that cost us some games and I think the lack of experience on Friday nights cost us some too.
“We were tied for third, fourth and fifth and we were eliminated by the point system on the tie breakers. Unfortunately that happens sometimes but there were some good things that we made progress on. We were very much so 1-3 and finished out the season on 4-2. We could have very easily folded after the Paul Pewitt game. They us pretty bad. Then we had to turn around and play another physical team in DeKalb and they were undefeated at the time and we had to go to their place.
“I think that was turning point in our season to DeKalb and then to turn around and beat EF and finish with two years in a row at the end of the season, so there were a lot of good things that happened in the season. I was obviously disappointed that it ended that way but it leaves us something to strive for next year.
“We’ve already started our offseason and we’re expecting to have a really good offseason this year and really build on some of the things we weren’t able to accomplish.”
Keeling looks forward to getting a lot of his star players back for the 2020 season.
“We have every single skill kid coming back,” he said. “We’ll only graduate the quarterback, which is a huge loss, obviously because Josh was a really good player for us but every other single kid that carried the ball is back and that’s a huge advantage. We had an 8-2 JV football team that had a bunch of guys who will probably be on varsity next year. Our freshman team went 8-2, so we’ll have those guys moving up.
“So it’s not like our program is dead by any means. We feel like we’ve got a lot of things moving in the right direction. Hopefully we’ll have a really good offense. We’ve got to get stronger. We’ve got to get bigger. We’ve got to get faster. We look forward to the future for sure.”
The Wildcats will continue to have a young team.
“This is a crazy fact but we’re going to start next year with probably nine underclassmen on defense,” the coach explained. “Then the next year, we’ll start with nine underclassmen on defense again. So that tells you how young we are. If everybody stays the course, the next couple years could be really fun around here.”