Thursday night saw Waskom’s football team go head-to-head with Troup and Sabine in scrimmage play.
“We went about 40 plays offense and defense and then we ran a live quarter against Troup and then a live quarter against Sabine,” Waskom athletic director and head football coach Whitney Keeling explained.
Keeling added he liked the effort he saw from his Wildcats.
“I thought our kids played hard. I think they got better as it went along and the speed of it, they adjusted to it,” he said. “We came out of it healthy, which is positive for sure. We saw some good things. Our running backs played well. Our receivers blocked well on the edge. Cole Watson, our ninth-grade quarterback looked really good. There were a lot of positives, a lot of negatives too but for the first scrimmage for somebody different, I was pleased.”
Waskom is slated to kick off the season at home Friday night when it plays host to the Garrison Bulldogs.
“We’ve got to get better on the offensive line,” Keeling offered. “We missed some blocks, missed some assignments. Those are probably the main things, then getting the special teams all lined up for the game, playing a full game, not half a game.”
All in all, Keeling said he and his staff and players were glad to get back to the game.
“That’s what we as coaches talked about,” he said. “It was nice being on the field with the kids again. Plus it was cool lost night. It was just fun.”
Kickoff for Friday night’s game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.