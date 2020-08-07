Waskom’s football team has nearly a week of practice under its belt and so far, athletic director and head football coach Whitney Keeling is pleased with what his players have brought to the table.
“The kids have brought great energy, great participation,” he said. “Our guys are practicing hard and getting ready for the season.”
Keeling added his team wasn’t completely unaffected by the long break cause by the coronavirus but said his Wildcats aren’t necessarily at a disadvantage because of it seeing as everyone experienced the same thing.
“Everybody’s in the same boat,” Keeling said. “Some got to practice longer in the summer than we did but for the most part, our guys are where I figured they would be.”
Overall, Keeling said he, his coaching staff and his players are glad to be back on the field.
“Those guys are glad to be out here,” he said. “They’re just glad to be in a helmet and shoulder pads.”
The Wildcats originally had two scrimmages on their schedule with their first being against Jefferson on Friday, Aug. 14 but in order to take the proper precautions with COVID-19, the UIL said teams can only have one scrimmage prior to opening their season. Waskom is still slated to scrimmage against Troup on the road on Thursday, Aug. 20 and will kick off the season at home on Friday, Aug. 28 when it plays host to the Garrison Bulldogs.