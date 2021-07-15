I really hope Joey Gallo stays with the Rangers but I have a feeling they’re going to trade him. Even worse, I have a feeling they’re going to get ripped off in a trade and possibly worst of all, I could see the Rangers trading him for practically nothing in return to the New York Yankees.
Not every trade the Rangers shave made has turned out bad but to put it nicely, there have been several that left fans perplexed and scratching their heads.
Gallo brings a real sense of stability and familiarity to the team.
When he was in the minor leagues, Rangers fans highly anticipated his MLB debut and this season, we’re seeing why. He’s currently batting .239 with 66 hits, 53 runs, 52 RBI and 24 homers. Sadly, the list of things that make the Rangers fun to watch this year is a short one but Gallo is at the top and I hope the front office keeps the fan favorite around.
From what I’ve heard and read, the Rangers slugger wants to stay in Texas.
“I haven’ heard anything,” Gallo told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “Obviously, I would love to stay. I love Texas. I love playing for the Rangers. Hopefully I’ll be here a lot longer but you’ll have to get the more important front office guys on the phone for an interview to ask them to see what they have to say. Unfortunately, it’s not up to me but obviously, I’d love to play in Texas for a long time.”
I too, along with other Rangers fans (don’t want to say all fans because I can’t speak for everyone) would also love to see Gallo in a Rangers uniform for a long time but as he pointed out, it’s up to the front office guys and there’s no telling what they might be thinking. Whatever it is, hopefully they’re not looking at a trade to send Gallo to the Bronx Bombers.
Gallo’s 24 home runs put him at No. 5 for the category in the MLB and you know the Yankees, who own a 46-43 record would love to add his bat to their lineup to get back into the AL East race.
The Rangers seem to have a lot of talent and potential in their minor league systems and perhaps both sides would see it as a win-win to send last year’s AL Gold Glove winner to the Yankees.
Again, I certainly hope the Rangers don’t trade Gallo to New York and get ripped off. In fact, I hope they don’t trade him at all. Please, keep Joey Gallo in a Texas Rangers uniform.