Hayden Kelehan and Jarrett Phillips are both new to Marshall’s football team this season.
Kelehan, a junior, has played basketball and baseball for the Mavericks and decided to go out for football this season.
“This is my first year playing football,” Kelehan said. “Every day you learn something new. I wanted to play for the bond, really. In basketball, we didn’t win as many games as we would have liked but it was one of the most fun years I’ve ever had playing and I wanted to be part of that brotherhood.”
Phillips came with his dad, Rob, who’s the strength and conditioning coach at Marshall. The Mavericks’ senior came from Northland Christian School in Houston.
“My role is a lot different,” Phillips explained. “I was more of a star player and I got the ball a lot. Now on this team, I have a different role but I’ll do whatever it takes to help us win.”
That even includes switching positions, as both Kelehan and Phillips have found a new home in the receiving squad.
“He started the year playing H then we worked him a little bit at quarterback and tried him out there and now he’s playing X since Savion (Williams) has been at quarterback,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said of Kelehan. “He’s had quite the journey just within that, but he’s really found his niche and he’s really a go-getter type of kid.
“Jarrett Phillips is the same way,” Griedl continued. “Jarrett started at the linebacker position then went to went to slot receiver and now he’s at H. Those guys are two guys who are testaments to being good team guys. Wherever they fit in, they just dive right into it.”
“It’s good,” Phillips said. “I’m more of a natural receiver.”
“It’s a better fit for me,” Kelehan added.
Kelehan, Phillips and their Mavericks enter tonight’s game with a 0-3 record, in search of their first win as they go up against Lindale in the District 9-5A opener.
“We have a clean slate,” Phillips said. “We’re 0-0 and those games were just prep games. We need to learn from them and move on. It’s a matter of buying in and listening to our coaches. We have some amazing coaches who know what they’re talking about so we just need to listen to them and do what they tell us. We need to trust the process and execute.”
Kelehan and Phillips have both learned a lot from football that applies on and off the field.
“It’s taught me to be humble,” Kelehan said. “You can’t be selfish. You have to put the team above yourself.”
“Facing adversity is tough,” Phillips offered. “You can’t be weak. No matter how tough it is, you’ve got to push through it. Our football team is a close-knit group. We spend so much time together in and outside of football that it’s created a bond.”
Tonight’s game is slated to kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Maverick Stadium in Marshall. Tickets will be on sale today from 7 a.m. until noon at the Y.A. Tittle Athletic Fieldhouse ticket window. Advance tickets are $6, $7 and $8. Tickets at the gate will cost $8, $9 and $10.
MISD has the clear bag policy which prohibits purses, backpacks and coolers. Clear bags must be 12x12x6 with a maximum of one logo imprint no larger than 4.5’x2.4 inches. A clear gallon zip lock bag is acceptable. Exceptions will be made for documented medical necessities after proper inspection at designated areas.