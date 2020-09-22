Marshall’s football team will have its work cut out for it when the New Caney Eagles fly into town Friday night for the season opener.
Jake Griedl, Marshall’s athletic director and head football coach said when it comes to the defense, the key to success starts up front.
“Our D-line has got to play great football,” Griedl said. “If our D-line can get some pressure, that’s going to help our linebackers quite a bit if our D-line can hold their gaps and key blocks so our linebackers can run free. That will help tremendously. So they’ve got to play great upfront. Our back half can’t give up the big play. We’ve to see their tight ends. We’ve got to see when try to get into the unbalanced formations and try to sneak a guy up the field on a safety and what not. We’ve got to have great eyes defensively.”
Marshall’s defensive line consists of guys like JT McFarland, Keyshawn Murphy and others while guys like Jabbarius Grant, Zavier Turner and Sam Palmer can be found amount the linebackers.
Griedl said his Mavericks will have the tough task of stopping some of New Caney’s star athletes.
“They’ve got a Division I kid (Cole Sanders, Jr.) who’s committed to University of Central Florida,” Griedl offered. “He plays wide receiver for them, he plays the slot. He’s kind of a utility guy for them. He’s an all-around guy on offense that they try to get the ball to as much as they can. He plays defensive back on defense. He’s extremely talented. He can run. Most of their skill kids can run. They’ve got good overall team speed. I’m sure they’ll be able to match us a bit in that area. They’re extremely well coached on offense. They try to formation you and try to get numbers.”
New Caney’s coaching staff is new to the Eagles but brings plenty of experience.
“Their coaches are going to do a good job,” Griedl said. “Travis Reeve doesn’t win a state championship as a head coach at Cuero in 2018 if he’s not a good coach. I think they only have three guys who have been retained from the old staff from last year, so most of guys who are in there now are the guys he brought with him. So we’re expecting a similar stuff to what they did at Cuero and also them bringing that tough mindset, their tempo and all that stuff they did there. We’re expecting a dogfight.”
Tickets for Friday’s season opener can be purchased online only at https://sites.google.com/marshallisd.com/gomarshallmavs/inside-mav-athletics/ticket-information. All tickets this season will go on sale the Tuesday before every game and ticket sales will end Thursdays at 3 p.m. All tickets will be for general admission this year and will cost $6.
Parents of football players, Mavettes, band and cheer squads will have their first shot of purchasing tickets online on Mondays of game week. If any tickets go unsold online, they will be made available at the gate on Friday but MISD will not hold tickets to be purchased at the game.
Due to COVID-19, Maverick Stadium will only be permitted to accommodate up to 1,500 fans on the home side and spectators are required to wear a face covering at all times unless eating or drinking and social distance will be required.
Friday’s game is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff.