Kilgore’s Richie Avalos, captain of a Bulldog defense that allowed 13 goals all season and worked a school-record 20 shutouts, earned Most Valuable Player honors with the release of the District 15-4A All-District Soccer Team for 2021.
Avalos, a senior, also scored seven goals and handed out six assists for Kilgore.
Other superlative honors went to Kilgore’s Tom Wait (Coach of the Year), Henderson’s Jefferson Torres (Defensive MVP), Sabine’s Eduardo “Lalo” Jaimes (Offensive MVP), Kilgore’s Izaiah Ramirez and Center’s Aaron Gonzalez (co-Defensive Midfielders), Henderson’s Brandon Guevara and Tatum’s Miguel Torres (co-Attacking Midfielders), Center’s Adrian Medrano (Sophomore of the Year), Kilgore’s Leo Yzaguirre (Newcomer of the Year), Carthage’s Jacob Whatley (Utility Player of the Year) and Kilgore (Team Sportsmanship).
Voting was conducted by the league’s coaches.
First Team
Forwards: Pedro Garcia, Carthage; Trust Carston, Henderson; Adrian Olquin, Tatum; Midfielders: Daniel Rodriguez, Henderson; Javier Landon, Center; Adrian Huerta, Center; Alan Chavez, Tatum, Max Torres, Kilgore; Defenders: Coby Sharp, Henderson, Jose Hernandez, Center; Efrain Mojica, Kilgore; Ty Francisco, Sabine; Hernan Sandoval, Tatum; Jonathan Medrano, Carthage; Goalkeeper: Daniel Estrella, Kilgore.
Second Team
Forwards: Omar Rodriguez, Tatum; Adrian Estrella, Kilgore; Midfielders: Jacob Contreras, Kilgore Dalton Collinsworth, Carthage; Taylor White, Henderson; Jose Meza, Waskom; Defenders: Chris Bessey, Tatum; Josue Rosas, Kilgore; Corvin Withrow, Spring Hill; Val Fajardo, Henderson; Goalkeeper: Dalton Gonzalez, Henderson.
Honorable Mention
Spring Hill: Grant Fisher, Brian Vaca, Gersain Saenz, Erick Estrada; Kilgore: Tray Epps, Ricardo Cedillo, Angel Rico, Gio Araujo; Henderson: Juan Navarro, Enrique Garza, Anthony Jaime; Center: Peter Tu, Luis Gonzalez, Benji Garcia, Miguel Guerrero; Carthage: Logan Ortigo, Jose Hernandez, Carlos Velazquez, Irvin Jiminez, Alan Barcenas; Tatum: Isaac Gurrola, Allan Sandoval, Oscar Ovalle, Jacob Folds; Sabine: Radolfo Fierros, Oscar Gonzalez, Cam Childress, Luke Kirkindoll; Waskom: Chris Washington, Elijah Patrick, Jovaine Agundiz, Cameron Washington, Anthony Zuniga, Marcy Blas.
Academic All-District
Spring Hill: Brian Vaca, Erick Estrada, Gersain Saenz, Michael Coggins, Uziel Punete, Parker Evans; Kilgore: Anthony Salinas, Danny Estrella, Derrick Garcia, Leo Yzaguirre, Valente Cedillo, Ricardo Cedillo, Richie Avalos, Jobani Chavez, Gio Araujo, Efrian Mojica, Adrian Herrera, Max Torres, Josue Rosas, Jacob Contreras, Isaac Gutierrez, Angel Rico; Sabine: Ty Francisco, Rodolfo Fierros, Jonathan Martinez, Julian Rodriguez, Oscar Gonzalez, Mason Lee, Dylan Stafford, Camden Childress, Uriel Sifuentes, Colin Etheredge, Jordon Lowe, Kevin Maldonado; Henderson: Brandon Guevara, Kris Reyes, Val Fajardo, Anthony Jaime, Coby Sharp; Center: Peter Tu, Ler Moo, Arturo Hernandez, Eric Mendoza, Leo Alvarado; Carthage: Damian Romero-Limas, Jacob Whatley, Alex Gonzalez, Cristian Lopez, Alan Barcenas, Dalton Collingsworth, Walker Flori, Jose Hernandez, Irvin Jiminez, Whitton Malone, Gannon Robin, Carlos Velazquez; Tatum: Hernan Sandoval, Allan Sandoval, Omar Rodriguez, Isaac Gurrola, Miguel Torres, Eric Bondurant, Alan Chavez, Adrian Olguin; Waskom: Marcy Blas, Cameron Washington, Elijah Patrick, Anthony Zuniga, Detrich Byrd, Ezequiel Vasquez, Joey Pipen.