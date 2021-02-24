Division II state champion Carthage and Division I runner-up Lindale swept top honors on Wednesday with the release of the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A All-State Football Team.
Carthage defensive back Brandon King was named 4A Defensive Player of the Year, and Bulldog head coach Scott Surratt was named Coach of the Year. Jordan Jenkins, who led Lindale to its first state title game appearance, was named Offensive Player of the Year.
Voting was conducted by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members around the state.
King, a junior, recorded 53 tackles, nine interceptions, two tackles for loss and five passes defended on the year. He picked off four passes in the state championship game against Gilmer, returning two four touchdowns.
Surratt led Carthage to the program’s eight state championship — all under his watch — with a 70-14 win over Gilmer. The Bulldog head coach is now 179-28 in his career at Carthage.
Jenkins carried 310 times for 3,044 yards and 51 touchdowns and caught 24 passes for 211 yards and three scores during Lindale’s run to the title game.
Joining Jenkins and King on the first team from East Texas were guard Karston Williams of Carthage, running back Mason Courtney of Carthage, defensive linemen Colton Crawford of Center and Landon Jackson of Pleasant Grove and linebackers Jett Jones of Gilmer, Kip Lewis of Carthage and Nick Martin of Pleasant Grove.
Lindale’s Airik Williams was a first team selection at defensive back and as a kick returner.
Kilgore’s Donovan Adkins was a third-team pick as a kick returner and an honorable mention selection as a defensive back.
Spring Hill had a pair of offensive linemen on the honorable mention list — Aaron Collier at tackle and Brandon Krenek at center.
Other East Texas players honored included:
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Tackle: Tee Kellum, Carthage; Quarterback: Kai Horton, Carthage; Running back: Trayveon Epps, Kilgore and Keomodre Horace, Center; Receiver: Dylan Fluellen, Gilmer; All-Purpose: JaVonta Thomas, Van
Defense
Line: Jaret Allen, Lindale; Linebacker: Eli Caruthers, Kilgore; Punter: Manny Moore, Van
THIRD TEAM
Defense
Defensive back: Rohan Fluellen, Gilmer; Kick returner: Donovan Adkins, Kilgore
HONORABLE MENTION
Offense
Tackle: Aaron Collier, Spring Hill; Guard: Trey Hudson, Chapel Hill; Moses Medrano, Lindale; Alex Murphy, Pleasant Grove; Center: Brandon Krenek, Spring Hill; Jarrett Henry, Palestine; Receiver: Ilonzo “Duece” McGregor, Chapel Hill; Quarterback: Brandon Tennison, Gilmer; Kicker: Chris Baldoza, Kilgore; Adalfo Tamayo, Chapel Hill
Defense
Line: Jaymond Jackson, Lindale; Max Richardson, Chapel Hill; Cameron Weekly, Pleasant Grove; Linebacker: Brian Brown, Kilgore; Luke Watson, Gilmer; Secondary: Donovan Adkins, Kilgore; Marquez Hall, Center